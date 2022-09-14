5G signal will be released in seven more capitals from Monday, says Anatel | Technology

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) will release from Monday (19) the activation of the pure 5G signal in seven more capitals of the country.

They are: Aracaju (SE), Boa Vista (RR), Campo Grande (MS), Cuiabá (MT), Maceió (AL), São Luís (MA) and Teresina (PI). It will be up to the operators Claro, TIM and Vivo to offer the service to their customers.

The decision was taken this Wednesday (14) at a meeting of Gaispi, a group created by Anatel to take care of the activation of 5G internet in the 3.5 gigahertz (GHz) band, which offers greater speed, stability and less latency ( answer).

With the decision, 22 capitals will have the technology working until the beginning of next week. It still needs to activate pure 5G in: Porto Velho (RO); Rio Branco (AC); Macapa (AP); Manaus (AM); and Belém (PA), all in the North region

In other cities in the country, activation will take place gradually, until 2029.

5G signal starts working first in the country’s capitals

It is worth mentioning that, at this first moment, the 5G signal reaches the capitals of the country restricted to some neighborhoods, with exceptions, as the auction notice determined that operators must install one antenna for every 100,000 inhabitants. The number grows as the years go by.

However, nothing prevents operators from installing more antennas than the minimum required – which has been happening in capital cities where the technology is already available. The coverage area at the beginning of the service is part of each operator’s commercial strategy.

Initially, all capitals were supposed to have pure 5G working by July 31. However, this deadline was extended twice by Anatel, due to the delivery schedule of the equipment that needs to be installed to prevent 5G from causing interference in professional satellite services. These equipments are imported, generally from China

According to the current schedule, 5G needs to be commercially activated in the five capitals that still do not have the technology by November 27. The trend, however, is for activation to take place earlier, as operators complete the antenna and filter installation work.

Signal activation process

It is up to Anatel to release the activation of the pure 5G signal. With the authorization, operators Claro, TIM and Vivo — winners of the national lots in the 3.5GHz band in the 5G auction — can offer the service to their customers.

For Anatel to give the authorization, Siga Antenado, an entity created by the three operators, must conclude:

installation of antennas in the minimum quantity required by the 5G public notice;

installation of filters to avoid interference in professional satellite services; and

start distributing kits to receive the new satellite TV signal to the low-income population registered in the federal government’s Cadastro Único.

After completing the installation of antennas and filters, tests are carried out and, if there is no interference, the agency gives the positive signal for 5G activation.

How do I access 5G?

To access fifth-generation mobile internet, a person needs to have a technology-enabled cell phone. The newest devices, in general, already come enabled. You also need to be in the coverage area.