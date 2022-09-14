‘A Fazenda 14’ has confusion with Deolane and threat of withdrawal | TV



Tiago Ramos threatens to leave ‘A Fazenda 14’ and Deolane argues with Shayan

Published 09/14/2022 09:04 | Updated 09/14/2022 09:09

Rio – The 14th edition of “A Fazenda” officially debuted this Tuesday. The pawns showed that they are willing to play and the dawn of Wednesday was already marked by a fight between the widow of MC Kevin, Deolane Bezerra, and the former participant of “Marriage as Blind” Shayan. In addition, Tiago Ramos, Neymar’s ex-stepfather, threatened to give up the reality show.

withdrawal

Known for having dated Nadine, mother of player Neymar, Tiago Ramos cried and threatened to leave “A Fazenda” this morning after being cursed by the participants of the magazine: Claudia Baronesa, DJ Créu, Bia Miranda, Suzi Sassaki and André Santos. In a dynamic that simulated a social network, Tiago Ramos was called “boring” and “ignorant”.

“He was very rude, very ignorant. I am too, but he did it in a boring way”, said Bia Miranda. “What happened to us was a total bad vibe”, agreed DJ Créu. “In my opinion, you have to be the first to leave. I didn’t think you were an honest person in words, in the positioning of the game. I think you are totally out of the house”, said Suzi.

Tiago was shaken after the criticism. “I didn’t think the crowd would get so heavy,” he said. “I’m here to conquer those who don’t like me, and you’ll do the same. You’re not weak. If you were, you wouldn’t even be here”, consoled Deolane.

shack

The first shack of the edition was carried out by Deolane Bezerra and Shayan. The former “Marriage Is Blind” contestant accused MC Kevin’s widow of forming an alliance with Petal before even joining the show. “Are you two allies from the past? Before starting ‘A Fazenda’, did you…”, began the businessman.

Petal assured that he didn’t talk to Deolane about “The Farm”. “We shouldn’t even be saying that, because we signed a contract. We didn’t meet and that’s it,” said Deolane. “Yeah,” Shayan scoffed. “What are you questioning? Call Record! Liar! I never found Petal! Garbage! Brazen, sly, liar!”, shouted the lawyer.

She also said that she had a barbecue the weekend before the show premiered and that Thomaz Costa asked to participate, but she stopped him because of the reality show. The argument continued and Deolane accused Shayan of taking advantage of Tiago Ramos’ fragility.

“You bastard! You’re no good! He went to look for the boy when he was going through a difficult time to comment on the game. You’re no good! I’m going to get out of my way so I don’t get in your face! I have no patience with a shameless man”, he shot. .

Paiol X Deolane

Deolane was consoling Tiago Ramos after the dynamics of the magazine and referred to the members there as “these people”. “I’m meeting a fragile, worried boy who wants to show he’s different. If you pay attention to ‘these people’ who want to come in and take your place… Are you going to fall for that?”, said the lawyer.

“These people, Deolane? Oh, come on. These people here are just like you”, fired Claudia Baronesa upon hearing Deolane’s statements. “I said I couldn’t wait to meet and drink with her, but now I’m disappointed,” lamented Suzi. MC Créu tried to defend her and said that she may not have understood the content of the sentence.

Strawberry Shortcake x Créu

MC Créu and Moranguinho already knew each other before joining the reality show, but hadn’t spoken for 10 years. The funk singer said he helped her launch herself as a fruit woman and that she has a “character flaw”. “I know her very well. We haven’t spoken for about 10 years. A lot may have changed in that time. She is a person who has a serious character flaw, she goes over anything for her goals. I remain silent forever,” he said.

At headquarters, Strawberry also talked about his former friend. “What he’s going to say has been stuck for more than 10 years. I was his friend, but now we don’t talk anymore. I have a lot of rotten stuff about him. .

“[Anos atrás] We had an argument at a hotel in São Paulo. He said: ‘Get out [da parceria], because your name without me is nothing’. And I’m bad character? Bad character is he. Why didn’t he carry out the contract he had with me?”

Créu also gave his version. “When she came to dance with me, the Watermelon woman had left. Then I needed to put on another fruit woman and I didn’t have it. So a friend of mine introduced Ellen [Moranguinho]”, he said. According to the funk singer, Moranguinho registered his name in court without him knowing and continued working in Créu’s company to achieve fame.