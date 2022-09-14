A key player for São Paulo, Patrick returns to Rio de Janeiro and will play 10 kilometers from home | Sao Paulo

The good son makes the house, the saying goes. Carioca by birth, Patrick is back in Rio de Janeiro to confirm his recent role as the protagonist of São Paulo, precisely at a time when Tricolor depends on goals and faces a very difficult situation in the duel against Flamengo, for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. .

Defeated 3-1 in the first leg, at Morumbi, Patrick’s team needs to win by a three-goal difference this Wednesday, at 21:45 (GMT), at Maracanã, to advance to the final of the knockout competition. important part of the national calendar.

The shirt 88 arrives in the city where he was born, living an important and prominent phase, with protagonism in the last São Paulo turn, which took place in the Copa Sudamericana, against Atlético-GO, last week.

Patrick is from Olaria, a neighborhood located just over 10 kilometers from Maracanã and where the player’s mother lives to this day. Despite this, his professional career was all built outside of Rio de Janeiro.

Now an experienced 30-year-old athlete, Patrick played in the basic categories of Olaria. The midfielder tried to start his career in a scenario of greater repercussion and tested in Flamengo, Vasco and Botafogo, without remaining in any of the clubs.

Now, close to home, the midfielder gets the chance to grow even more in Rogério Ceni’s team, which needs a turnaround to continue in the fight for the unprecedented title of the Copa do Brasil.

Patrick’s moment is lit. The “Black Panther” scored the two goals that gave São Paulo the 2-0 victory over Atlético-GO, responsible for taking the South American semifinal decision to penalties.

In the tiebreaker, Tricolor overcame Dragon and qualified to dispute the title of the continental tournament on the next day, at 17:00 (Brasília time), in Córdoba, Argentina, against Independiente Del Valle.

The two goals scored last Thursday left Patrick in third place among São Paulo’s top scorers this season.

There are eight balls in the opposing nets in 2022, the biggest mark of his career alongside the years 2018 and 2020, when he defended Internacional.

The midfielder arrived at Morumbi as a symbol of squad change. His fierce profile, physical ability and versatility made the player one of the main signings of the season.

On the field, the start was complicated, with Covid-19 and an injury at the beginning of the season. The midfielder started in May, after scoring his first goal for the club.

An open midfielder or even Calleri’s partner in attack, Patrick has consolidated himself as a fundamental part of Rogério Ceni’s team. At Maracanã, close to his mother’s house and his origins, shirt 88 seeks a new chapter of prominence with the tricolor shirt.

