A step away from ‘hasta la vista, Bolso’. by Fernando Brito

by Fernando Brito

The Ipec poll (the former Ibope) recently published by Globo could not be worse for the Jair Bolsonaro campaign.

The previous one, from last Monday, was 13 points ahead of Lula. After the Bolsonarista Sete de Setembro, it now scores 15% facing the PT.

Among Bolsonaristas, the expectation was that the difference would be below ten posts.

In the valid ones – those that define the official result of the election, Lula goes to 51%, within the statistical margin necessary to win the election in the first round.

This is Bolsonaro’s ghost.

Its rejection rises continuously and the 2nd shift projections only confirm it. The 53% to 36% in an eventual decisive round of the elections are, in valid votes, 59.6% against 40.4%, much more than the difference reached by Bolsonaro over Haddad in the final round of 2018, when everyone considered it a massacre, and it was, as it will now be, in reverse.

Everything would have been to move in reverse, after the show of force of Sete de Setembro, but nothing was achieved from the Bolsonarista show of force on Fatherland Day, as nothing was achieved with aid and “kindness”.

Jair Bolsonaro is within walking distance of hearing the “Hasta la vista, baby” of the country, only against its “terminator”.

The radicalization of his campaign is inevitable and, with it, the increase in verbal violence and the encouragement of real violence.

It is no longer possible for him to expand outside of his insane bubble and therefore everything will be done to keep it.

Taking to the street, making them perceive Lula’s favoritism that Bolsonaro tried to take over by manipulating the 7th of September is now the opposition’s main strategy.

It takes an offensive to liquidate the election in the first round, it is clear.

Text originally published on SITE Tijolaço.

