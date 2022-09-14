Abel Ferreira asks for compensation of BRL 50,000 after being called a ‘colonizer’ by journalists

the portuguese coach Abel Ferreiraof palm treesfiled two lawsuits for moral damages against journalists Mauro Cezar Pereira and Luis Augusto Simonbetter known as Menon, this Monday, at the 17th Civil Court of São Paulo. He asks for compensation in the amount of R$ 50 thousand in each of the actions for having been called a “colonizer” by the professionals.

According to the documents to which the Estadão had access, the palmeirense coach also asks for a public retraction from journalists. In case of conviction, the amounts of compensation will revert in full to charitable humanitarian organizations.

The speeches of Mauro and Menon, conveyed respectively in the Young pan and on the website UOLalso defendants in the lawsuit for passive legitimacy, happened shortly after the victory of the palm trees 1-0 over the cuiabá, for the Brasileirão, last July. At the time, Abel Ferreira commented on the decision to put on the field Gabriel Verona young striker who had been involved in an indiscipline problem during the week.

Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira has been in charge of Palmeiras since 2020. Photograph: DOUGLAS MAGNO / AFP

“By far, the best I’ve ever played (Brazilian players), but mentally they have a lot to evolve, a lot, in terms of education, in terms of training as men. I’ve also said it here, because they don’t have that training, they sometimes have no idea what they’re doing, no idea, no idea, no idea, and that’s what investing in training is,” said the coach.

Commenting on Abel’s answer, Mauro said that Abel had a “colonizer’s vision”. “Man, this talk doesn’t work, this talk is about colonizers, it looks like Jorge Jesus, he has the same conversation. So Europeans don’t drink, don’t do nonsense, everyone is disciplined. In Europe, there isn’t, there isn’t a European, African, American, Australian, New Zealander, I don’t know, or here in South America who goes to clubs, drinks, makes a fool of himself. I don’t like it when the Portuguese come here with this bullshit,” said Mauro, adding that the coach “speaks in a professorial tone as if he were teaching us Brazilians how to behave.”

In turn, Menon repeated the tone of the comment in a column entitled “Abel Ferreira behaves like José de Anchieta”, in which he wrote that the technician from Palmeiras tried to “teach, domesticate and colonize” the Brazilian people.

Continues after advertising

In both lawsuits, the coach’s lawyer argues that the journalists “exceeded freedom of expression and freedom of the press”, citing the professionals’ “football passion” for Flamengo (Mauro) and São Paulo (Menon), rivals Palm trees on the national scene. In the process, it is also said that the journalists’ statements “reached the depths of honor” of the Portuguese, “since it was not the first episode of aggression suffered by the coach.

In addition to the actions, Abel Ferreira filed two criminal complaints against sports journalists for the crimes of slander, slander and defamation, based on article 61 of Law 9099/95 of the Penal Code.

The report sought out the two journalists prosecuted by the Palmeirense coach. “The matter is being handled by my lawyer, I don’t have to express myself, even because at no time have I offended anyone’s honor”, ​​said Mauro. Menon chose not to respond.