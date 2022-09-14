ACCUMULATED Guarantee Fund? Learn how to withdraw up to BRL 10,000

With high inflation, the monthly amounts deposited by workers and companies to the FGTS are not being revised correctly. The Referential Rate used by the Guarantee Fund so far grows less than the increases in the prices of goods and services passed on to the population. These increases, in turn, are constant. This creates a considerable difference in the monetary correction.

Therefore, the Government must soon implement a new measure that will allow some taxpayers to receive a high amount due to the new ways of calculating the contributions made to the FGTS. With the new method, the transfer should occur in a more proportional way. One of the results of the measure may be the average correction of R$ 10 thousand for thousands of taxpayers. Next, learn more about.

New index to calculate the refund of the Guarantee Fund

First of all, it is important to point out that the measure is still under judgment by the Federal Supreme Court (STF. If approved, it should allow workers who are entitled to the fund, to request a review of the amounts, seeking a fairer compensation in accordance with the monetary correction, that is, the request will have direct revision according to the inflation indexes.

In short, to maintain the balance of monetary correction with the inflation rate, a change in the index that regulates the amounts deposited by companies and workers in the accounts linked to the FGTS was suggested. Namely, one of those indicated to replace the current reference value is INPC, the National Consumer Price Index.

Thus, as it is closer to the amounts paid in the daily life of taxpayers, this new parameter would work more precisely, not being passed over so easily by constant increases in inflation. The index is even beneficial to the worker. This is because it works to control the purchasing power of wages. Its calculation is based on the price variation between the consumption items of the low-income salaried population.

Affected workers

This change, in turn, would affect citizens who have had a formal contract from 1999 to the present day. Some are even starting to ask for this review by a new index in the hope of receiving a fairer value.

However, the decision on the exchange of referential value has not yet been made; and, finally, there is also no date set for such an event due to the extensive emergency agenda.

