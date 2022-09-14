accused of fraud, Deolane threatens to beat up Shayan







Deolane and Shayan from ‘The Farm 14’ Photo: Instagram

the moods between Shayan and Deolane Bezerra started to heat up again at dawn on Wednesday, 14th. In a conversation in the kitchen of ‘A Fazenda 14’, the businessman suggested that the alliance between the lawyer and Pétala Barreiros started before the confinement, a combined alliance, which is prohibited by Record TV .

“Are you two allies from back in the day? Before ‘The Farm’ started, they had already agreed,” Shayan said. In response to questioning, Pétala denied any involvement with Deolane before the confinement. Irritated by the accusation of fraud in the protocols, Bezerra raised her voice.

“We shouldn’t even be saying this, because we signed a contract. We don’t meet before the show and that’s it”, said MC Kevin’s widow, who received an ironic response from Shayan.

“Are you questioning what? Call the record! Liar! I never found the Petal! Trash! Brazen, sly, liar!” continued Deolane.

Then the lawyer accused the businessman of taking advantage of the fragility of Tiago Ramoswho considered giving up ‘The Farm 14‘, to talk about game strategies.

“You’re no good! You went to look for the boy when he was having a hard time to comment on the game. You’re no good. I’m going to get out of my way so I don’t get in your face and not get expelled! I don’t have patience with a man without shame,” she said. Shayan tried to get around the situation to talk to the lawyer, but he was not heard.

🔥📢 TRETA at 4 am! Deolane calls Shayan Haghbin a “liar” and “trash” for questioning that she had met with Petal before the reality show began, which is prohibited by the reality’s contractual rules. #AFZenda14 pic.twitter.com/DhFz57PDUA — strepoly¹³ (@strepoly) September 14, 2022