After Beccacece’s failure, Rueda considers hiring an old acquaintance of the fans to take over Santos

After being taken by surprise and seeing Lisca asking to leave the position of coach of Santos last Monday (12), president Andrés Rueda, returned to the market not only in search of a new commander, but now also looking for a manager of football. For the role of director, the name of Vanderlei Luxemburgo is the name that pleases not only the representative, but also the management council of Peixe. As for technicians, many professionals have been studied by all of the top management. Wanting to make no more mistakes in the choice, the directors preach caution at this time.

The big name was that of coach Beccacece, who left Defensa Y Justicia, from Argentina. Rueda even contacted the Argentine, but the captain, who thanked him for the invitation and praised the greatness of the club Brazilian said he prefers to rest a little and should only sign with another team after the World Cup, which will be held in November and December in Qatar. That is, the technician should only return to work in 2023.

With that, a name that has been gaining strength in Vila Belmiro is an old acquaintance of the fans: Elano. The player, who was successful in the professional team in 2002, became a technical assistant and can now return to the Club that revealed him as a coach. The professional, who took courses in several clubs, did good work in the interior of São Paulo in the role, such as at Inter de Limeira and at Ferroviária. The information about the possible return of the former midfielder to Alvinegro is from the “Torcedores” portal.

Still without a coach, Santos should go to Allianz Parque, to face Palmeiras, next Sunday (19), at 18:30, in a game valid for the 27th round of the competition with Orlando Ribeiro, interim of Peixe, who is successful in the Under-20 of the institution.