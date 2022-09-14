After commenting on separation, Bruno Gagliasso shoots: “impotent”

– Continues after announcement –



Bruno Gagliassothis Tuesday, September 13, used his social networks to share a review about ‘Santo’, his series that will be released soon on Netflix streaming.

“Undoubtedly, it is something imposing. It is a production filled with solid stylistic nuances, whose care is noticeable. Pure entertainment with homeopathic doses of a humanitarian putrefaction that is increasingly present these days. The plot is built on pillars of self-acceptance, altruism, revenge, religion and blood, lots of blood.” shot Bruno Gagliasso.

The actor also wrote: “The way he moves between different personalities is exquisite, the exhaustion is concrete, the Brazilian gives us a character with immense layers to be unraveled, we root for him, there is a remnant of sisterhood in the air… his psychic decay is palpable, the content of consolidation of evil in your life is eloquent […] Thus, it is worth noting the beautiful action scenes, the chases, the melee clashes, the rituals, however, in the last episode the narrative gets run over, hasty resolutions, frivolous dialogues and an ending, at least, singular”.

Finally, Bruno Gagliasso made it clear that “Santo” is great. “It’s a cornucopia of deaths, secrets and intensity,” shot.

Bruno Gagliasso comments on Gio Ewbank’s separation

In addition, Bruno Gagliasso also recently opened up about his separation from Gio. In this way, it is worth remembering that the couple, for a few months, stayed away from each other in the face of a great controversy in the actor’s life.

“I didn’t want to leave the house, I was ashamed. Part of who I am today as a man is because of what happened. That doesn’t mean it’s right. We dealt with the truth and were sure that we wanted to be together. We are not deceived”shot.

