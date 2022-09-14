After concert at Rock in Rio, Coldplay puts “Yellow” in the Top 20 of Spotify Brazil

a true classic! It is a fact that the Coldplay held one of the biggest shows of the 2022 edition of Rock in Riowith a historical presentation such as headliners of the festival on Saturday (10). And the commotion among the fans and admirers of the British band was such that, in the off-season, several tracks returned to rock the streams. Although, “Yellow”from 2000, was the one that stood out the most.

darling track of fanbasethe song gave a jump 20 positions and reached a new peak, entering the Spotify Brazil Top 20appearing in position number 17 this Tuesday (13). An impressive case, considering that the song was released in 2000, in tracklist from the album “Parachutes”which also has other classics such as “Trouble”.

Just this Tuesday, “Yellow” counted incredible 366,018 plays in green and yellow soil. This, of course, is a reflection of the beautiful presentation of the Coldplay at the World Stage of Rock in Riowhich stunned the audience, which, even under heavy rain, sang all the band’s hits.

“Yellow” is one of the most streamed songs of the Coldplay on audio platforms. On Spotify alone, the music adds up to more than 1.2 billion plays and consolidates itself as the most transmitted, currently, in the official account of the guys at a global level.

Among the most profitable tours

Touring the world and getting crowds to see live shows is not an easy task for artists. However, when that happens, they earn real fortunes and the box office generates millions and millions of dollars, sometimes these values ​​are only reached in one show, depending on the singer.

The magazine Pollstar Magazineknown for providing the data on the global concert industry, has published an updated list, with the most profitable tours in the world in the year 2022, counting the average gross box office take by city worldwide. One of the highlights goes to Lady Gagawhich is currently promoting the “Chromatica Ball”.

THE Mother Monster has already shown its power! This is the biggest world tour ever made in the singer’s career and has been breaking records wherever she goes. According to Billboard, each show has a gross of $4 million dollars.. The list of pollstar is dominated by men, veteran artists and rock bands, and Gaga draws attention for being the only woman in the top 10.

the tour “A Got Back” in Paul McCartney takes the lead as the most profitable in the world in 2022. The British musician has raised more than $7.8 million dollars per city, followed by “Music of the Spheres” of Coldplaywith over $5.9 million, and “Mathematics Tour” in Ed Sheeran, with more than $5 million. With that, the average earnings of these artists is at least $1 million dollars per city.

Check out the complete list:

1. Paul McCartney: US$ 7,853,391

2. Coldplay: US$ 5,994,126

3. Ed Sheeran: US$ 5,072,228

4. Lady Gaga: US$ 4,836,151

5. Def Leppard / Mötley Crüe: US$ 4,774,758

6. The Killers: US$ 3,166,275

7. Kenny Chesney: US$ 2,842,687

8. Harry Styles: US$ 2,498,384

9. Dead & Company: US$ 2,288,252

10. Queen + Adam Lambert: US$ 2,166,655

11. Iron Maiden: US$ 1,959,577

12. Billie Eilish: US$ 1,331,892

13. My Chemical Romance: US$ 1,070,612

14. Ricardo Arjona: US$ 1,057,992

15. Usher: US$ 943,748

16. 50 Cent: US$ 933,672

17. Carol G: US$ 869,449

18. Dua Lipa: US$ 857,476

19. Machine Gun Kelly: US$ 836,608

20. The Lumineers: US$784,289.