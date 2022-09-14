After Jade Picon’s controversy in an interview, Sonia Abrão detonates the influencer’s attitude and shoots: “Impolite”

Jade Picon became involved in a new controversy recently. The influencer was criticized after refusing to answer a question during an interview at Rock in Rio. At the time, the reporter wanted to know about her relationship with the singer Shaman, after rumors circulated on the internet. However, the former BBB ‘froze’ and, with the help of her advisor, turned her back on the press professional, leaving the scene.

Jade’s attitude gave rise to talk on the web and, amidst the ‘buzz’, Sonia Abrão, known for not having ‘pops in her tongue’, decided to give her opinion: “It was very embarrassing, really! […] She’s really rude! She’s an actress, right? She was training, learning how to freeze”, said the presenter during the program “A Tarde é Sua”shown last Monday (12).

Indignant, the presenter continued criticizing the Jade’s alleged star show backstage at the festival: “Guys, you have to know how to respect the press, because it [o assessor] Turn your back on the reporter. Look at the way he enters [na imagem]as well as she, who did the same… I think this is the end of the sting, a total disrespect”.

Finally, the presenter commented that she always defended her, but that such an attitude was not cool: “We defend Jade so much, asking them to let her do her job, for her to show us what she has to offer as an actress, as an apprentice actress or anything else, for her to arrive and have these attacks there? What is this, people?” shot.