‘Aid money only lasts for a week. When we can, we eat eggs, sausage and pasta’, says mother of four

In Rio de Janeiro, hunger has a face: are black people, young people, with low education, unemployed, with children. In an occupation in the city – whose name will be preserved –, EXTRA heard reports from families that, even with the R$600 Auxílio Brasil, face difficulties in having more than one meal a day. They are within the universe of 33 million people in a state of food insecurity in the country.

The situation in the occupation, where 270 people live, most of which are children, lacks basic infrastructure. Bathrooms are shared. The room that houses broken furniture collected from the streets and old mattresses — some have nowhere to sleep, nor how to cook — becomes an improvised kitchen, where there is no sink.

Luana Stefany da Silva, 20, mother of two — Antônio Carlos, 3, and Tauane, 1 — lives on the habitable top floor of the building. The building has nine floors, but only up to the 7th are occupied; the others are risky.

Luana de Paula Silva and her husband, Maik do Nascimento, with their two children in occupation in Rio: meal is angu with beans Photo: Domingos Peixoto / Agência O Globo

‘Stove’ improvised with wood

Her husband, Maik do Nascimento, 28, works as a bricklayer, but has been having trouble finding a job and works odd jobs there, another there, to find some money to take home.

— We have lived in the occupation for two months, we did not receive Auxílio Brasil and we depend on the help of third parties to have something to eat — says Luana, who cooks on an improvised “stove” with wood. To light the fire she uses alcohol.

She explains that she registered with the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico), the gateway to assistance programs from the federal government, on the 8th and is hoping to receive Auxílio Brasil.

— Today we ate angu and beans, that’s what there was. We always go after motorcades (people who donate food around downtown Rio), but they don’t always have them — he laments.

Marcelo Lourenço feeds his children with donations. They live in a squat in Rio Photo: Domingos Peixoto / Agência O Globo

Nozzles for taking home food

Priscila Nunes de Araújo, 31, a mother of four, says that the money from the cash transfer program only lasts for a week.

— The aid money only gives one week. I go to the market and buy only the basics of the basics. Meat I don’t know what it is for a long time. When it’s time to eat eggs, sausage, pasta and beans. Children drink milk, but there are times when the money is not enough — laments Priscila, who used to work as a cleaning lady in Vila Kennedy, in the West Zone of Rio, but lost her job with the pandemic.

Her husband, Marcelo Lourenço, 31, collects material for recycling and works odd jobs selling water on the streets to supplement the family’s low income. Of the children, Noemi (7 years old) and Enzo (4 years old) are enrolled in a public school and have daily meals. Ana Flávia, 3 years old, and Micaely, 1 year old, eat what they have at home.

— If it weren’t for donations of basic food baskets and warm food, we wouldn’t be able to eat — says Priscila.

Michele Cruz, 36, has two children (Iago, 19, and Rayca, 15) and six grandchildren. All live in the same occupation. She receives Auxílio Brasil and manages to guarantee food for everyone:

– In my time, when I was a child, we had difficulties, but it wasn’t that much. Nowadays I get the R$ 600 and I can’t buy almost anything, everything is very expensive in the supermarket. Can you imagine the amount of milk for six children? Money is not enough – says Michele.

Donations and sale of sweets

Carla Aguiar is 35 years old, a single mother of four children, one of whom is of legal age. Two minors, Felipe and Daniel, 14 and 12 years old, respectively, are enrolled at the school. The boy, Marcio, 16, is changing schools, says his mother.

“If it weren’t for the donations and my candy sale, we’d be lost. I go all over the place to sell things, I only come back when I have at least the money for the kids’ food,” she says.

Milena Gregório, is only 24 years old, and has two children: Victor Hugo (4) and Aylla (1). She is a single mother and lives in precarious conditions. In the room where they live there is only a mattress, a stove, and a cloth on the window.

Clothes were piled on chairs. Unwilling to take a picture, she says she applied for Auxílio Brasil, but it took more than a year to receive it. Today, she had only pasta to feed her children.

— I get the aid, but the gas voucher doesn’t, despite the government saying I’m entitled to it — he complains.