All game trailers announced in the September 2022 State of Play

God of War, Tekken and a flurry of Japanese games.
Shortly after Nintendo’s broadcast to reveal its news for the Nintendo Switcha Sony counterattacked with an event of its own — the State of Play. In a live of just over 30 minutes, the company released trailers about ten titles that will reach the Playstation 4 and PlayStation 5 in the coming years: including God of War: Ragnarok and Tekken 8.
Check out everything that happened at the September 2022 State of Play:
Tekken 8
Tekken 8 is the next step in the traditional fighting game franchise. The game was confirmed on the broadcast, with a fantastic trailer showing a fight between Jin Kazama and Mishima Kazuya.
Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – PS VR 2
The PlayStation 5 will have a new, more robust VR peripheral in early 2023. And using all that processing boost, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition will bring an even more surprising and immersive look to players.
Demeo – PS VR2
demeo is a game that takes the adventures of classic Tabletop RPG games into the immersive world of augmented reality. The game is also being developed for PS VR2.
Like a Dragon: Ishin!
SEGA is completely recreating the classic Ishin for PlayStation 4 and 5. This is the first time the game will be released outside of Japan, bringing the samurai Sakamoto Ryoma in frantic battles across ancient Kyoto. Like a Dragon: Ishin! is scheduled for February 2023.
Hogwarts Legacy
Hogwarts Legacy will have an exclusive horror mission for PlayStation 4 and 5. In Hogsmeade’s Haunted Store, players will need to face a shadowy shop on the outskirts of Hogwarts that releases exclusive items. The content will be available at the launch of the game, in February 10, 2023.
Pacific Drive
Pacific Drivea game that mixes racing with survival, comes to PlayStation 5 in 2023.
Synduality
A new anime-style game with mechas in a dystopian future has been announced for 2023 — Synduality.
Stellar Blade
Project EVE has a new name — Stellar Blade. Exclusive to PlayStation 5, this is another anime-style game where the fate of humanity must be protected by Eve in a series of hack’n’slash combat. looks like a bayonetta of science fiction.
Rise of the Ronin
Koei Tecmo works with Team Ninjafrom Ninja Gaiden Sigma, to bring you a new PlayStation 5 exclusive. With a fresh take on the samurai of Ancient Japan, this action RPG is set to debut in 2024.
God of War: Ragnarok
God of War: Ragnarok arrive at 9 of November. And to get fans even more excited, a new trailer was shown showing more story details and a glimpse into the fight between Kratos and Thor.