Anderson Silva’s son meets Sonnen and tells how it was a conversation with the right to the revelation made by his father’s great rival

Son of Anderson Silva, Kalyl Silva revealed behind the scenes of his father’s meeting with Chael Sonnen, former UFC historic rival

Protagonists of one of the biggest rivalries in the recent history of MMA, Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen they are now experiencing a new moment of the relationship. After exchanging barbs and fighting remarkable duels for UFCthe Brazilian and North American met last Monday afternoon (12), at the press conference to promote the boxing match between ‘Spider’ and YouTuber Jake Paul.

Also present at the event was Kalyl Silva, son of the former middleweight champion (up to 83.9 kg) of ultimatewho detailed in his social networks how was the meeting with such an outstanding rival of his father.

“I met Chael Sonnen after the press conference. Great boy! He was telling me how he wanted to introduce himself in person after that second fight and clear the air, but I was too young to understand what it all meant anyway. Glad we were able to talk and meet up,” Kalyl wrote.

The relaxed tone in the relationship between Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen was also maintained in front of the cameras. Interacting during the press conference, the Brazilian made a point of reminding the former disaffected about an old invitation.

“Let me tell you something Sonnen: you never came to my house for the barbecue. Why?”, asked Anderson Silva at the end of the press conference.

Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen embrace during press conference before Paul vs Silva (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

“I will be honest. I never saw it as a sincere invitation. If I had seen how sincere I would have gone. Now I don’t know if your wife will forgive me and all,” Sonnen replied.

The ‘Spider’ joke concerns the last time the two faced each other, in 2012. On the occasion, after the victory, the Brazilian joked with Sonnen and called the opponent to a barbecue at his house. This Monday, almost 10 years after the invitation, the American fighter admitted that he was unable to attend any Brazilian barbecue.

“You need to go to a barbecue at my house Sonnen”, joked Anderson Silva.

“I will. Not in Brazil, I will go to one here in the United States”, concluded the American.