Apple plans to launch iPhone for hire in 2022, agency says | Cell

Apple plans to launch in the coming months a kind of iPhone subscription, in which consumers would pay a monthly fee to have access to the smartphone, instead of buying it outright. The information is in an article by Mark Gurman of the Bloomberg agency, who has become known for anticipating secret details about the apple company.

Other company products would also be available for rent for a limited time, such as the iPad and MacBook. The company’s alleged intention to debut this type of service has been speculated for a long time, but it never came true. There is still no information regarding the prices charged by the Cupertino giant. The goal would be to make the consumer have a new iPhone every year of release.

According to Gurman, Apple chose not to present the service at the iPhone 14 launch event to give exclusive prominence to new smartphones and smartwatches. The investigation suggests that the company should make public the new modality for renting products in the coming weeks.

What is known about Apple’s iPhone subscription?

The information was revealed by journalist Mark Gurman of Bloomberg. The professional, responsible for several previous holes in the world of technology, mentions that Apple’s iPhone subscription is on the way through a package that would combine hardware (that is, the devices themselves) with services such as the Apple One, a combo that aggregates Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud space and other online tools.

The operation would take place through a monthly fee, so that the user could have access to the company’s new models every year. If a user subscribed to the iPhone 14, for example, he would pay a monthly fee and have the option to exchange the model for an iPhone 15 as soon as it becomes available on the market, for example. In addition, Gurman says that Apple is “actively testing” the service and that it should launch in 2022 “or next year”.

Renting iPhones could be more profitable for Apple

In April, Mark Gurman collected data that indicate that Apple can earn even more with this new sales modality. This would occur because, according to the journalist, in the United States, iPhone users tend to change smartphones every three years. The company launches new cell phones annually and this characteristic of the US market (preferring to have a device for a longer period of time, instead of having the most current model) is not interesting for the company.

With that, Gurman created a hypothetical scenario in which the iPhone 13 would cost U$ 35 (R$ 182, in direct conversion) a month in the subscription modality. At the end of 3 years, the total price paid by the consumer would be US$ 1,260 (R$ 6,564), which is 110% higher than the current price of the iPhone 13: US$ 599 (R$ 3,120).

Check out the launch of the iPhone 14

According to Gurman, even if Apple charges less per month than its suggested prices, the company will “benefit from the steady stream of older smartphones that can be salvaged and sold again,” a very lucrative market. For the journalist, the company would have profit margins “of more than 40%” for the sale of iPhone hardware.

As usual, the company has not commented on any of the speculation about the alleged hardware subscription service. According to Gurman’s report, the action must be initiated in the United States. There is no information or rumors about the company’s intention to bring the proposal to Brazil.