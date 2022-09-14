Apple sells iPhone 14 for R$ 4 thousand a month in bug in the online store

A bug in Apple’s online store caused the entire iPhone 14 line to be sold for a “simple” US$ 777,777 per month, equivalent to about R$ 4 thousand in direct conversion. The error indicated the value for all four models of the new line, which is not reflected in the original suggested price of the devices.

Already corrected by Apple’s technical team, the bug in question was discovered by users and became a joke on social networks. Despite the high cost, these are the official values ​​for the base models of the iPhone 14 (in the US and Brazil, for comparison purposes):

iPhone 14 : US$ 799 (R$ 7,599)

: US$ 799 (R$ 7,599) iPhone 14 Plus : US$ 899 (R$ 8,599)

: US$ 899 (R$ 8,599) iPhone 14 Pro : US$ 999 (R$ 9,499)

: US$ 999 (R$ 9,499) iPhone 14 Pro Max: US$ 1,099 (R$ 10,499)

Bug on Apple’s website showed incorrect prices for iPhones.

According to reports, the bug in question even affected the prices of the iPhone SE, whose suggested value in the US is $429. In the advertisement in question, Apple provides payment in installments for the new smartphones. The iPhone 14 Pro, for example, would sell for US$41.62 a month, while the iPhone 14 costs US$33.29.

The new iPhone 14

Announced last week, the new iPhone 14 line of smartphones arrives in Brazil for up to BRL 15,500 — for the iPhone 14 Pro Max model with 1 TB of storage. The cell phones bring renewed cameras and, in the case of the Pro models, a new “notch” in pill format on the screen that brings the Dynamic Island function.

On Monday (12), Apple released the new iOS 16 for all users. The new version of the operating system has a renewed look and allows more customization, especially for the lock screen.