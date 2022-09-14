APPROVED: see how to advance FGTS deposits for THIS purpose

Currently, workers across the country already have the possibility of advancing the deposit of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). In principle, the advance amounts are only available for a specific purpose, according to information from the Federal Government.

The idea is that citizens can indicate the balance as a guarantee when entering the Minha Casa Verde e Amarela program.

O FGTS Future this is what is called the forecast of resources that the formal worker will have if he continues to be employed. In this way, not the current balance is taken into account, but the one that may have in the near future. Also according to press information, the Government’s plan is to present the idea even before the presidential elections.

In this sense, Brazilians want to know: which Brazilian workers will be able to make this request? Furthermore, how will the deposits be used? We explain below everything about the FGTS novelty.

Government confirms anticipation of FGTS in 2022

The Federal Government approved this September, the possibility of advancing the FGTS amounts. This modality earned the nickname “FGTS of the future” or FGTS Consigned”.

According to the Government, can the values ​​of the Guarantee Fund that will still be deposited in the FGTS be taken into account for carrying out the financial operation?

Who can advance FGTS deposits?

But after all, who can anticipate deposits from the Guarantee Fund? In principle, according to Federal Government rules, only program beneficiaries Green and Yellow House can apply for FGTS Consignado/FGTS Futuro.

First, it is important to note that the Consigned FGTS/Future FGTS works like a traditional payroll loan. Thus, the use of the value of the FGTS can occur to reduce the value of the installments of the real estate financing.

Furthermore, it is important to highlight that those interested must follow certain criteria, such as, for example, having a gross monthly income of up to R$ 4,400; use the values ​​to acquire only one property and not have another property registered in your name.

“Of course, the FGTS deposit cannot be characterized as income. But how do I expand the income capacity of families? When the bank understands that, outside the normal income, it has another component”, said the national secretary of Housing of the Ministry of Regional Development (MDR), Alfredo dos Santos.

“The FGTS consignment could create a purchasing power that the person may not have to acquire his house”, he continued. “And whoever commits the FGTS to the installment will never accumulate the amount to try to anticipate the discharge”, he added.

How to advance FGTS deposits?

First, if you meet the requirements and wish to request the advance of the FGTS to finance your property, the request can be made through Caixa Econômica Federal.

At first, it is important to note that the number of installments and the amount of the payroll deduction are expressed in the contract.

This possibility will allow workers to buy properties with higher values. Currently, citizens who receive up to R$2,000 per month can finance properties worth up to R$440.00.

However, with the implementation of the FGTS Consignado/Futuro, workers will be able to increase this range to R$600, that is, R$160 more than the traditional one.

Anticipation of the Guarantee Fund is now available?

One of the main questions concerns information about the availability of FGTS anticipation. It is important to note that this advance is not yet available.

Under the rules, banking institutions have up to four months to adapt to the new rules. Therefore, the should be available to citizens in the month of February 2023.

About the Fund currently

The FGTS is an amount that the employer deposits every month in an individual and exclusive account of its employee. The idea is that he pays a balance that is equivalent to 8% of the worker’s salary.

Today, employees can use the FGTS to buy their own home in only three cases:

As input;

Payment of 12 installments (once a year, limited to 80% of the value of the installments);

In the amortization of the outstanding balance of the contract (once every two years).