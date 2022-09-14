Argentine coach Sebastián Beccacece is not interested in looking for Santos

Sebastián Beccacece was not interested in a chance to coach Santos at the moment. The information was initially released by the UOL and confirmed by Sports Gazette.

The former coach of Defensa y Justicia was one of the main targets of the alvinegra board after the dismissal of coach Lisca, who left the position this Monday and agreed with Avaí.

Beccacece started his career as an assistant to Jorge Sampaoli and had stints as head coach for Independiente, Racing and the Argentine under-20 national team. But it was at Defensa y Justicia that the 41-year-old coach stood out. At the beginning of 2021, he won the Recopa Sul-Americana with Varela’s team on top of Palmeiras.

On the last day 11, he said goodbye to the Argentine club after the 1-0 defeat to Racing, for the Argentine Championship. In all, there were 151 games for the team, with 67 wins, 40 draws and 44 defeats.

Without Beccacece, therefore, Santos is looking for new targets in the market. One possibility is Vanderlei Luxemburgo, who was approached by the board and made a counter-proposal. Meanwhile, Peixe will have Orlando Ribeiro, from the under-20, as an interim.

At the moment, Alvinegro is in 10th place in the Brazilian Championship, with 34 points, nine less than Athletico-PR, which opens the G6, and eight more than Cuiabá, the first team inside the relegation zone. The team returns to the field next Sunday, at 18:30 (Brasília time), against Palmeiras.

Leave your comment