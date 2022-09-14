Armenia and Azerbaijan: conflict leaves at least 99 dead – 13/09/2022 – World

Troops from Azerbaijan and Armenia clashed again on Monday night, reviving decades-old hostility over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh territory. The information is from Russian news agencies.

In the morning, Russia – which brokered a truce between the former Soviet republics two years ago – said it had negotiated a ceasefire, valid from 9 am in Moscow (3 am GMT), and expressed extreme concern over the situation. “We urge the parties to refrain from further escalation of conflicts and exercise restraint,” the Russian Foreign Ministry declared.

Azerbaijan, which re-established full control over the region in 2020, said there had been 50 deaths among its forces, as well as damage to military equipment. Armenia has already lost 49 soldiers, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said in a speech to parliament on Tuesday.

In addition to Russia, Pashinian also called France and the US to discuss the situation – US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken reportedly demanded an immediate end to hostilities. Charles Michel, President of the European Council, reportedly said that the European Union was “ready to make efforts to avoid further escalation” and said that “there is no alternative to peace and stability in the region”.

Meanwhile, Turkey, an ally of the Azeris, urged the Armenians to stop the provocations and focus on peace and cooperation negotiations.

The two nations blame each other for the resumption of conflict. Baku, the Azerbaijani capital, accuses Armenian forces of carrying out spying activities on the border and transporting weapons there. Yerevan, the Armenian capital, claims that its army only responded proportionately to a provocation from its neighbor.

According to Azerbaijani media, the countries had agreed to a ceasefire on Monday morning, but the agreement fell apart minutes later.

Conflicts between the sides began in the late 1980s, when both were part of the former Soviet Union. At the time, Armenia occupied swathes of land near Nagorno-Karabakh — internationally recognized as an Azerbaijani territory, but with a large Armenian population.

The region was reconquered by Azerbaijan two years ago, and the war came to an end with a Russian-brokered truce and thousands of locals returning to the homes they had abandoned. The leaders of the two countries have met several times since then to negotiate a permanent peace treaty, although tensions in the region have never reached zero.