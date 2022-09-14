Asked by Atltico, Paulinho starts following the club on Instagram

photo: Uwe Kraft/AFP Forward Paulinho, from Bayer Leverkusen, was on the radar of Atltico and other Brazilian clubs this season The striker Paulinho, from Bayer Leverkusen, was scouted by Atltico this season. And this Tuesday (13/9), the 22-year-old started following the white-and-white club and the star Hulk in the Instagram. This generated great excitement from the fans, who want to see the Brazilian promise in Cidade do Galo. However, hours after the repercussion, the athlete stopped following the Minas Gerais club.

For the next season, with the reformulation of the cast, Paulinho could be one of Galo’s targets. In recent days, the German press has reported that striker Paulinho intends to leave Bayer Leverkusen and will analyze proposals from Brazil. That European season, he played just two games.

photo: reproduction Striker Paulinho’s Instagram: Galo and Hulk added during Tuesday morning (13/9)

Revealed by Vasco in 2017, Paulinho starts his fifth season for the German club. Since arriving, the youngster has played in 74 matches, contributing eight goals and four assists.

The attacker’s curriculum is full of achievements with the base teams. Paulinho lifted the cups of the South American Under-15 Championship (2015), the South American Under-17 Championship (2017), the Toulon Tournament (2019) and was part of the Brazilian group that won a gold medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo ( 2020).