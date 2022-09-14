Assisted suicide: understand the legalized procedure in Switzerland that filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard underwent | Health

Considered controversial because it involves religious and ethical issues, the assisted suicide technique occurs when a medical team provides medication for the procedure, but it is the patient himself who administers the fatal dose.

The technique differs from euthanasia, what happens when the medical team itself administers a dose. In Brazil, both methods are prohibited. In Latin America, only Colombia allows both assisted suicide and euthanasia.

Below, understand how the procedures are done.

Assisted suicide is the act of deliberately helping another person to kill themselves.as defined by the British health service, the NHS.

“If a family member of a terminally ill person has obtained strong sedatives, knowing that the person intended to use them to kill himself, the family member can be regarded as aiding the suicide,” says the NHS.

In the UK, as in Brazil, both assisted suicide and euthanasia are considered illegal. Here, the Penal Code defines as a crime, with a penalty of 6 months to 2 years in prison, “inducing or instigating someone to commit suicide or to practice self-mutilation or to provide material assistance to do so”.

In other countries, such as Colombia, Switzerland, Holland, Luxembourg, Canada, Australia, Spain, Germany and some US states (such as Oregon, Vermont, Washington, California and Montana), the difference is that assisted suicide, when performed under the supervision of a medical team and accompanied by a case-by-case assessment, is considered legal in certain circumstances (see more in item 4).

That is, in these cases, the doctor provides the drugs for the procedure, but the patient administers it.

Swiss law, for example, allows assisted suicide as long as it is not “selfish motives”.

“An example would be deliberately inciting a person to commit suicide in order to avoid having to pay financial support to that person”, quotes the Swiss association Dignitas, which offers assisted suicide in the country.

In the country, according to “Swissinfo”, assisted suicides account for about 1.5% of the 67,000 deaths recorded on average each year.

In May of this year, the Constitutional Court of Colombia decriminalized assisted suicide, making it the 1st country in Latin America to accept the practice for those who are suffering from serious or incurable diseases.

2) What is the difference between assisted suicide and euthanasia?

In the Netherlands, unlike Switzerland, both euthanasia and physician-assisted suicide are considered legal practices.

The difference between the two techniques is that in euthanasia it is the medical team itself that administers a fatal dose of a drug to the patient.

“The requests for euthanasia often come from patients who go through unbearable suffering with no prospect of improvement. Your request must be made with seriousness and full conviction”, says the government of the Netherlands.

In both cases, however, physicians must comply with certain legal requirements, and each euthanasia and assisted suicide procedure must be reported to regional committees that must judge whether the medical staff took due care in reviewing the patient’s history.

In addition, in the country, children under 12 years old can request euthanasia, but the procedure must be done only if their parents authorize it (until they turn 16).

3) Which countries authorize the procedures?

The Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Canada and Colombia allow both euthanasia and assisted suicide.

In Switzerland only assisted suicide is allowed, but it is not necessary for a doctor to assist with the procedure. Despite this, as mentioned before, the conduct of the person providing assistance should not be motivated by selfishness.

In Belgium, physician-assisted suicide is treated as a form of euthanasia.

4) In which cases is it possible to carry out the procedures?

Some countries stipulate a series of conditions for the authorization of procedures.

The Belgian law on euthanasia, for example, states that a patient must be legally aware at the time of the decision, his request must be made voluntarily, well thought out and repeated. Furthermore, it must not be the result of “external pressure”.

Otherwise, the doctor who performs the procedure will not be committing a crime only if the patient’s illness causes constant and unbearable physical or mental suffering, resulting from “a serious and incurable disease caused by illness or accident”.

Canada’s rules are also similar. In the country, which legally calls the procedure “medical assistance in death”, in addition to being over 18, the patient must have a “serious and irremediable medical condition”.

In Colombia, both assisted suicide and euthanasia are authorized with medical supervision for those suffering with serious or incurable diseases. In January of this year, however, after a court ruling, a 60-year-old man became the first person without a terminal illness to die by euthanasia in Colombia.

Switzerland is the country that has the most permissive rules: local legislation does not stipulate an age limit or medical conditions for performing assisted suicide (although it does not allow a physician to administer the lethal dose). In addition, Switzerland is one of the few countries where foreigners can undergo the procedure.