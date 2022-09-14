At Natura, the end of the global dream can be a breath of fresh air | Business

By giving up the global dream that began a decade ago, with the acquisition of Australian company Aesop, Natura &Co may be giving a boost to investors who suffered massive losses with the company’s shares over the last year, despite the first negative signs of the Marketplace.

This Tuesday, the company’s shares plunged again, falling more than 6% in the wake of a report published by the Capital Reset website about Natura &Co’s plans to concentrate its business in Latin America, abandoning its global platform. Natura’s board of directors meets as of tomorrow to discuss the reorganization, which could lead to the company’s split into three.

In concrete terms, the company has already signaled a drastic cut in the holding’s expenses. When he made the first earnings conference call at the helm of Natura &Co, Fábio Barbosa said he had identified measures, which included layoffs, capable of reducing the holding’s expenses by 40%.

“The holding was getting heavy”, said the CEO at the time, stressing that there were no decisions about the four big brands of the group (Natura, Avon, Aesop and The Body Shop).

For a manager bought in Natura, changing the structure of major brands is essential to improve the return on assets. Therefore, the reaction of stocks in today’s trading session and the latest reports show that the sell side is “lost”, with recommendations that still seemed out of place at the moment.

Contrary to what it may seem, a Leblon manager argued, concentrating the business in Latin America is the best decision that could be taken, with the potential to recover part of the lost value. Since its peak on July 12, 2021, when the holding was valued at R$84 billion, Natura’s shares have melted by 74%, causing more than R$60 billion to disappear.

If it is true that Natura committed — and acknowledged — several errors in the integration process with Avon, notably in the remuneration of the sales consultants, it is also a fact that the process of correcting the route is already underway, with signs of recovery in the results. in Latin America.

What would explain, then, the bloodletting unleashed in the bag? One of the arguments is the difficulty in communicating with the market, which hinders analysts’ visibility of the business. But that also began to change with the hiring of Barbosa as CEO and the change in the investor relations area. Helena Villares, who covered consumption on the sell side of Itaú BBA, was hired in July.

For an investor, all of Natura’s problems would be more than priced—even exaggeratedly. When he does the sums of the parts method, the company appears to be cheap, especially at a time when management is indicating that it may spin off the business to create (or recover) value. “The stock is cheap, considerably cheap. Potentially, it could be worth twice as much as it is there,” another manager said.

In a report released last night, BTG Pactual analysts recognized that the sale of assets could be a trigger for a recovery movement in Natura’s shares, but considered that the story is still very “binary” and dependent on a successful restructuring.

In addition, short-term fundamentals are negative, with margins still under pressure and sales weak while rising interest rates continue to weigh on financial expenses. Natura’s leverage (net debt/EBITDA) is 3.5x. “There is little room for improvement on the bottom line,” wrote Luiz Guanais, Gabriel Disselli and Victor Rogatis.

For those who are still long on paper, the eye on the short-term result – the third quarter will still be bad -, clouds the potential of the company’s separation. In the calculations of a manager, Natura alone should be worth between R$ 25 billion and R$ 30 billion, considering that a multiple (EV/Ebitda) of 10 times is reasonable. The company is worth R$ 22 billion.

“This way, the paper is pricing The Body Shop, Avon International and Aesop with negative value”, said the manager. In the restructuring, the spinoff of Australian Aesop, a company that shows continuous growth with high margins (16%), would generate value for the business either in a listing on the stock exchange or in the sale of the business.

Britain’s The Body Shop, however, is a bigger cucumber. Without growing, the business also suffers from high inflation and the UK’s battered economy. Bought for around 1 billion euros from L’Oreal in 2017, the company is unlikely to reach a similar valuation, but Natura could still gain an advantage by divesting an asset, one manager said.

Finally, Avon International’s assets in Europe would be left over. With no great sales possibilities, the biggest alternative for them may be to close the operation in countries where it has a loss, which is already happening. “The idea is to minimize as much as possible the presence in countries that we continue to operate with losses and, especially, with negative cash”, said the financial director of Natura &Co, Guilherme Castellan, in the last earnings conference call.

Cultural challenge in Brazil

Even if it concentrates its business in Latin America, where it has a relevant market share — especially in Brazil — Natura will not have all its problems solved. The integration between Natura and Avon still generates a series of cultural problems between the teams of both, several sources told Pipeline.

Among employees who already knew the good old Natura, the arrival of Avon represented a blow – in bonuses, including – and many consider that the M&A worsened the company and the work. On the side of Avon, the pressure for results is increasing, which causes defections in the staff.

Last month, for example, the long-lived Danielle Bibas, who was Avon’s marketing director, left her post after nearly 13 years at the company. Diego Santelices, one of the executives who spearheaded Avon’s successful BBB sponsorship, also decided to leave last month and migrated to Eletrolux.

“Avon people are very insecure. Since Natura bought it, there are several cuts. My boss was disconnected and can’t even say goodbye to the employees”, said a source. In professional outplacement consultancies financed by Natura, “every meeting has a new Avon”.

While dealing with the cultural frictions of an integration of this size, Natura also decided to transfer the entire administrative body of Avon – around 600 people -, who were based in Interlagos (a neighborhood in the south of São Paulo) to NASP, the headquarters of Natura do Brasil. across the city, on the Anhanguera highway. The change is expected to take place in early October.

Sought, Natura reaffirmed that a transition committee created by the board is evaluating “alternatives to make our holding lighter and more efficient and give more autonomy to our business units”.

“We also communicate that our businesses seek to react to the current great external challenges, at the same time as they seek more efficiency. Apart from the decisions already announced, no other has been taken on other strategies that could have a relevant impact on our structure.

We understand that, as long as this transition phase lasts, we will be subject to speculation. This does not undermine our commitment to transparency and clear and constant information to our employees and the market”, said Natura.