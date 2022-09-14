Authorities and politicians reject attack by Bolsonar deputy on journalist Vera Magalhães | Policy

The offense took place at the end of the TV Cultura debate between candidates for the government of the state of São Paulo, in the early hours of Wednesday (14).

Vera, who is a columnist for the newspaper O Globo, a commentator for CBN radio and presenter of the program Roda Viva, on TV Cultura, was in the area reserved for journalists when she was approached by Douglas Garcia.

With his cell phone in hand, he approaches Vera and says that she is “a disgrace to journalism” and intimidates her. The phrase is the same used by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) against the journalist during the Band debate between presidential candidates.

Bolsonaro deputy offends journalist Vera Magalhães during debate to the government of SP

See the repercussion between politicians and authorities:

Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), president of the Senate:

“I express my solidarity with the journalist Vera Magalhães for yet another attack on her honor and professional dignity. This type of hostile and impolite behavior, also bordering on opportunism and cowardice, is not, and will never be, a standard of conduct for Brazilians . May the culture of respect prevail in Brazil, including for journalists and women”.

Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), federal deputy:

“What happened yesterday after the debate of the candidates for the government of SP is regrettable for many reasons. First, there is no justification for provoking a journalist and trying to embarrass her gratuitously at her place of work, without her having given any reason to do so. Secondly, it is past time for us to understand that when we are elected to the National Congress or to the legislature of a state, we cannot act as if we were on the internet, since our attitudes have consequences for our allies and for our voters. “.

Alessandro Molon (PSB-RJ), federal deputy:

“My solidarity with journalist @veramagalhaes, the target of a new attempt at intimidation, an attack very similar to what Bolsonaro did in the presidential debate. Assaults against reporters in the exercise of their profession are a method of Bolsonaristas. Unacceptable”.

Baleia Rossi (MDB-SP), federal deputy and national president of the MDB:

“My solidarity with the journalist @veramagalhaes who was verbally attacked after the #DebateNaCultura And congratulations to director Leão Serva who acted to defend her. There is no democracy without freedom of the press.”

Rodrigo Agostinho (PSB-SP), federal deputy: