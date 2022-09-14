Average hiring salary is lower than a year ago; see compensation by sector | Economy

The Brazilian worker is being hired for lower amounts than those paid last year.

Survey made by g1 with data from the General Registry of Employed and Unemployed (Caged), from the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, show that the average hiring salary in the country in formal jobs was R$ 1,926.54 in July – 2.82% below the R$ $1,982.55 paid the same month last year.

In relation to June, however, there was a slight increase of 0.8%: in that month, the average salary for hiring was R$ 1,911.23.

In comparison with January this year, which had the highest value recorded (R$ 1,994.11) since July 2021, the drop was 3.4%.

July was the second consecutive month of real increase in the average hiring salary. In May, the accumulated drop in income reached 5.6% in one year – the average value of BRL 1,898 recorded was the lowest since December 2021.

Country breaks new record of resignation requests in 12 months

Unemployment drops to 9.1% in July, but the number of informal workers is a record

Higher and lower starting salaries

Among the 20 main groups of economic activities, the lowest hiring salaries in July were in vacancies in accommodation and food, agriculture, livestock and fishing and in commerce.

Already the higher starting salaries were paid in occupations in financial activities and in international organizations.

Starting salaries are still lower than the salaries of professionals who leave their jobs. In July, the average real salary of laid-off workers was R$1,988. That is, 3.17% above the average salary for hiring (R$ 1,927).

In a year, the only month in which the termination salary was lower than the admission salary was January.

Remember in resignation requests

The country once again recorded a record in resignation requests among workers with a formal contract. There were 6.467 million resignations in the last 12 months until July. This in the midst of still high unemployment, a record number of informal workers and the difficulty of less qualified workers to return to the labor market.

This number is equivalent to 32.4% of the total dismissals of workers in the period (19.984 million). That is, 1 out of 3 dismissals were voluntary (at the request of the worker).

Salary values ​​are one of the reasons for professionals to leave their jobs. Another reason is the diminishing effects of the pandemic on the labor market. Thus, professionals resign to be admitted into positions more suited to their qualifications, with better remuneration.

“Many people remained in jobs that were not consistent with their qualifications due to the need for some income recomposition during the pandemic. But many of them started to leave their jobs to take on more suitable ones”, says Bruno Imaizumi, economist at LCA Consultores.

Services is again the flagship in hiring

The service sector, the most affected by the pandemic and the one that employs the most in the country, continues to be the main highlight in the generation of new formal jobs in the country (874,203), being responsible for 56% of the balance of jobs created in the first 7 months of the year (1,560,896), according to Caged data.

In the year, the balance is positive in all economic activities, especially manufacturing and construction industries. See chart below:

The creation of 1.56 million formal jobs between January and July represents a 13% decrease compared to the same period in 2021, when 1.79 million jobs were created.

In July, 218,900 formal jobs were created. This is a worsening in relation to July last year, when 306,500 formal jobs were created – a drop of 28.6%.