Babylon’s Fall servers will be shut down and game will be removed from digital stores; know more

Square Enix has announced that it will officially end the online service of Babylon’s Fall in February 2023 and the title will be pulled from digital stores later today.

In a statement on the game’s official website, Square confirmed that the game will be shutting down and that the planned “large-scale update” has been cancelled.

“With a desire to deliver an exciting multiplayer online action RPG set in an elaborate high fantasy world, we launched the game’s official service on Thursday, March 3, 2022, and continue to undertake additional development and operations,” it read. the statement. “However, it is with deep regret that we inform you that we will be ending service for the game on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.”

“Upon publication of this announcement, sales of the digital version as well as the physical version on retailers’ websites will come to an end,” reads a message at the end of the post. The digital edition of the game has now been removed from the PS Store.

On both Steam and PS Store, there is the following message: “after this point [28 de fevereiro], the game, along with any in-game currency and in-game items purchased, will no longer be accessible. Between now and when the service ends, as a way of showing our gratitude to our players, we intend to carry out various activities in the game.”

The post also provided a timeline of events that will happen before the title goes offline. As of today, sales of the premium currency Garaz will be suspended.

On November 29, Season 2 of content will end and Premium Battle Pass sales will also end. A “Final Season” will begin, which will reward players with special items that they will be able to use for the remaining months before the game is fully shut down on February 28, 2023.

Babylon’s Fall is available for PS4, PS5 and PC. Amazon is currently offering a discount on the physical edition.