‘Barbarity’, ‘terrorist action’, ‘disrespect’… Presidential candidates repudiate Bolsonaro’s offense against Vera Magalhães | Elections 2022

Candidates for the Presidency of the Republic used social networks this Wednesday (14) to repudiate the offense and intimidation made by state deputy Douglas Garcia (Republicans-SP) to journalist Vera Magalhães, after the debate on TV Cultura this Tuesday ( 13).

With his cell phone in hand, Garcia approached Vera and said that she is “a disgrace to journalism” (see in the video above).

Candidates for the Planalto Palace classified the parliamentarian’s conduct as “barbarity”, “terrorist action” and “disrespect”. PL candidate for reelection, Jair Bolsonaro has not yet commented on the matter on social media.

Garcia, who is a candidate for federal deputy, was in the entourage of former minister and candidate for the government of São Paulo Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans). On social media, Tarcísio claimed that he did not see what had happened and criticized the co-religionist’s stance, without mentioning his name.

See what presidential candidates said

Ciro Gomes (PDT): “The escalation of attacks by bolsonaristas on journalist @veramagalhaes has already reached its peak, and it has to be seen as a multiple terrorist action that affronts not only a woman and an independent journalist, but an entire democratic society. , would not act with such ease if they did not have, on the one hand, the encouragement and support of Bolsonaro, leader of the faction, and on the other, the passivity of the authorities.

Luiz Inácio Squid da Silva (EN): “Sad about the disrespect against journalist @veramagalhaes by a bolsonarista deputy in the São Paulo debate. Debates should be news for the proposals, not for attacks against women journalists, promoted by those who live on hate and don’t like democracy”.