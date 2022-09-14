Barn of the rich: discover the 20 cities with the highest number of millionaires and billionaires – Época Negócios

A survey published this Wednesday (14) by the Henley & Partnersa company that tracks wealthy individuals around the world, revealed the 20 cities that have the most people with $1 million or more in assets to invest, including cash, checking accounts, savings , investments in stocks, government bonds and funds.
New York, in the United States, took the lead. There, live 16,207 millionaires and 59 billionaires. In second place is Tokyo, capital of Japan, with 7,613 and 12, respectively. The top 3 was completed by San Francisco, also in the United States, with 13,513 millionaires and 62 billionaires.
Of the 20 cities with the most wealthy people, six are North American. The other countries with cities in the ranking are Germany, Australia, Canada, China, South Korea, France, England and Switzerland, as well as Singapore and the China Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.
See the complete list of the 20 millionaire metropolises and megalopolises. The information is from the portal Business Insider:
1. New York – United States
Number of millionaires: 16,207
Number of billionaires: 59
Total population: 8.4 million (Source: US Census Bureau)
2. Tokyo – Japan
Number of millionaires: 7,613
Number of billionaires: 12
Total population: 37.3 million (Source: World Population Review)
3. San Francisco – United States
Number of millionaires: 13,513
Number of billionaires: 62
Total population: 815,000 (Source: US Census Bureau)
4. London – England
Number of millionaires: 9,616
Number of billionaires: 38
Total population: 9 million (Source: London Datastore)
5- Singapore
Number of millionaires: 8,376
Number of billionaires: 26
Total population: 5.6 million (Source: World Bank)
6. Los Angeles and Malibu – United States
Number of millionaires: 8,938
Number of billionaires: 34
Total population: 3.9 million (Source: US Census Bureau)
7. Chicago – United States
Number of millionaires: 7,740
Number of billionaires: 28
Total population: 2.7 million (Source: US Census Bureau)
8. Houston – United States
Number of millionaires: 6,904
Number of billionaires: 25
Total population: 2.3 million (Source: US Census Bureau).
9. Beijing – China
Number of millionaires: 6,633
Number of billionaires: 44
Total population: 19.6 million (Source: National Bureau of Statistics of the People’s Republic of China)
10. Shanghai – China
Number of millionaires: 6,530
Number of billionaires: 42
Total population: 23 million (Source: National Bureau of Statistics of the People’s Republic of China)
11. Sydney – Australia
Number of millionaires: 4,688
Number of billionaires: 16
Total population: 4.4 million (Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics)
12. Hong Kong
Number of millionaires: 5,870
Number of billionaires: 28
Total population: 7.4 million (Source: World Bank)
13. Frankfurt – Germany
Number of millionaires: 4,001
Number of billionaires: 14
Total population: 791,000 (Source: World Population Review)
14. Toronto – Canada
Number of millionaires: 4,347
Number of billionaires: 17
Total population: 6.7 million (Source: Government of Canada 2021 Census)
15. Zurich – Switzerland
Number of millionaires: 7,638
Number of billionaires: 12
Total population: 1.83 million (Source: Zurich Mayor’s Department)
16. Seoul – South Korea
Number of millionaires: 4,881
Number of billionaires: 25
Total population: 9.7 million (Source: Seoul Solution)
17. Melbourne – Australia
Number of millionaires: 3,629
Number of billionaires: 12
Total population: 5.1 million (source: Australian Bureau of Statistics)
18. Dallas – United States
Number of millionaires: 4,551
Number of billionaires: 18
Total population: 1.3 million (Source: US Census Bureau)
19. Geneva – Switzerland
Number of millionaires: 8,645
Number of billionaires: 16
Total population: 200,000 (Source: United Nations)
20. Paris – France
Number of millionaires: 2,441
Number of billionaires: 15
Total population: 2.16 million (Source: Paris Department)
Want to check out exclusive content from BUSINESS season? Get access to the digital version