Bayern suffers at first, but beats Barcelona and wins the second in the Champions League

Mia san mia. Bayern Munich remains unstoppable in the Champions League, and this Tuesday Barcelona was the victim. For the second round of Group C, the German team beat the Catalans 2-0 at the Allianz Arena and reached six points in two matches. Lucas Hernández and Leroy Sané scored the goals for the Bavarian team.

BLAUGRANA DOMAIN

The initial stage was practically an attack training against Barcelona’s defense. Xavi Hernández’s team created great chances, but failed to score. The best opportunities were with Pedri, who stopped at Neuer, and Lewandowski, who sent one out and another in defense of the goalkeeper.

Lewa missed a big chance almost in the small area (Photo: CHRISTOF STACHE / AFP)

WHO DOESN’T DO IT, TAKE IT

If Barcelona failed to score in the first half, Bayern needed just five minutes to make the fans cheer. Kimmich took a corner from the left side, and defender Lucas Hernández came up beautifully to head in.

Lucas Hernández made a header that opened the scoring (Photo: CHRISTOF STACHE / AFP)

STEAMROLLER

There wasn’t even time for the Bavarian fan to celebrate the first goal properly and the second was already on the way. Four minutes later, in a move through the middle, Musiala handed it over to Sané, who invaded the area and touched Ter Stegen’s exit to extend the score.

Sané left a mark in the nostalgia to make the second (Photo: CHRISTOF STACHE / AFP)

SITUATION



With the victory, Bayern Munich reach six points in two matches in Group C and lead the group. Barcelona still have three points, but are now tied with Inter Milan, who beat Viktoria Plzen this Tuesday.

SEQUENCE



​The Champions League will now have a three-week break, and teams will only return to the field for the competition on October 4th. Bayern face Viktoria Plzen, while Barcelona play Inter Milan.