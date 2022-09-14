Ben Stiller’s 20-Year-Old Daughter Focuses Spotlight On Emmy As She Follows Dad And Gets Comparisons With Mom – Monet

+



Ben Stiller and Ella Stiller at the 2022 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Actor Ben Stiller’s 20-year-old daughter with actress Christine Taylor focused the spotlight as she accompanied her father to the 2022 Emmy Awards ceremony.

The young actress Ella Olivia Stiller had her beauty praised on social media and even gained comparisons with her mother, who has already starred in several films with Stiller, such as ‘Com a Bola Toda’ (2004) and ‘Zoolander’ (2001).

Ella went to the event in Los Angeles in a black dress that was very close to her body, with a plunging neckline and a slit partially exposing her legs.

Laura Linney, Ben Stiller and Ella Olivia Stiller Emmy Awards 2022 (Photo: Getty Images)

Discreet on social media, Ella says on her Instagram profile that she is a dramaturgy student at the traditional Juilliard School, a college in New York that also has music and dance courses.

“She is beautiful!” exclaimed one person on social media in response to the photo. “A nice father and a beautiful daughter,” praised another. “Awwwwnnn cute,” wrote someone else.

Actress Ella Olivia Stiller with her look at the 2022 Emmy Awards (Photo: Instagram)

Shortly after the awards, Ella also shared a selfie on Instagram, with her posing in front of the mirror, showing the look she wore on her walk with her father.

At the 2022 Emmys Stiller was nominated for best director and best drama series, both for his work in the direction of the series ‘Severance’.

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor (Photo: Getty Images)

In addition to Ella, Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor are also parents to Quinlin (age 17). The artist couple exchanged rings in 2000, announced their breakup in 2017 and resumed their relationship during their period in isolation due to the new coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Stiller and Taylor were seen together recently at the US Open tennis tournament.

