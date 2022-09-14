Blumenau’s bet hits the corner at Mega-Sena; check numbers and values

A resident of Blumenau hit the corner at Mega-Sena after making a simple bet. He will receive R$ 46.9 thousand. The game was held at Lottery Heinig.

The numbers drawn were: 03, 08, 20, 36, 38 and 57. The draw for the 2519 contest was held on the night of this Tuesday, the 13th. No one got the six numbers right and the prize accumulated.

The estimated prize for the next contest, which will take place this Thursday, 15, is R$ 110 million.

Check out the complete list of winners.

Bets hit the court

In addition to him, 24 other bets matched four numbers in the Mega-Sena. Two players were awarded R$8,700, one person received R$2,600, and the others won R$876.50.

Bets were made at the Wan Dall lottery, Blumenau, Blumenauense, Central, Velha, JR, Rackoff and Real, in addition to online betting.

