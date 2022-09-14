Blumenau’s bet hits the corner at Mega-Sena; check numbers and values

A resident of Blumenau hit the corner at Mega-Sena after making a simple bet. He will receive R$ 46.9 thousand. The game was held at Lottery Heinig.

The numbers drawn were: 03, 08, 20, 36, 38 and 57. The draw for the 2519 contest was held on the night of this Tuesday, the 13th. No one got the six numbers right and the prize accumulated.

The estimated prize for the next contest, which will take place this Thursday, 15, is R$ 110 million.

Check out the complete list of winners.

Bets hit the court

In addition to him, 24 other bets matched four numbers in the Mega-Sena. Two players were awarded R$8,700, one person received R$2,600, and the others won R$876.50.

Bets were made at the Wan Dall lottery, Blumenau, Blumenauense, Central, Velha, JR, Rackoff and Real, in addition to online betting.

Read too:

– Learn all about the 2022 Elections

– More than 1,000 children born in Blumenau since 2017 do not have their father’s name registered

– Check out which beers will be available at Oktoberfest 2022

– VIDEO – After canceling the show, people break windows and attack the owner of an event house in Vale do Itajaí

– GALLERY – Find out who Nico is, the “trainee cat” who lives at the SC Attorney General’s Office

– Watch now:

Willy Sievert’s house has details designed by hand by the businessman from Blumenau