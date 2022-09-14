body will be transferred to London; wake will last 4 days
Abhishek Pratap 2 hours agoNewsComments Off on body will be transferred to London; wake will last 4 days1 Views
The body of Queen Elizabeth, who died last Thursday (8), aged 96, remains in Edinburgh. Yesterday, after a brief funeral procession, the monarch’s coffin arrived at St Giles Cathedral, where a wake is open to the public.
Today at 5:00 pm local time (1:00 pm PT), the queen’s coffin will be transferred from St. Giles to Edinburgh Airport.
The population will have one more opportunity to express their grief while the hearse travels along the way.
Afterwards, the body will be placed on a plane to RAF Northolt, an air base in England.
Princess Anne will accompany the coffin, which is due to arrive in London shortly before 7pm local time.
The Queen’s body will be transferred to Buckingham Palace, where it will be received by King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort.
Tomorrow afternoon, the coffin will be transferred from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, where it will remain for four days. People will be able to watch the procession through central London.
Once again, the procession will include the king and members of the royal family. Guns will be fired in Hyde Park and Big Ben will ring.
Queen Elizabeth II’s body leaves in procession
1 / 12
Charles III arrives for the procession with the body of Queen Elizabeth II
Getty Images
two / 12
King Charles III escorts procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s body
Chris Jackson/GettyImages
3 / 12
Princess Anne escorts the procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s body
Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage
4 / 12
King Charles III escorts procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s body
Reproduction / BBC
5 / 12
Crowds wait to watch Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession in Edinburgh, Scotland
12.Sep.2022 – Oli Scarff/AFP
6 / 12
Queen Elizabeth: Monarch’s body leaves in procession
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
7 / 12
Queen Elizabeth: Monarch’s body leaves in procession
Getty Images
8 / 12
Queen Elizabeth: Monarch’s body leaves in procession
Reproduction / BBC
9 / 12
Queen Elizabeth: Monarch’s body leaves in procession
Reproduction / BBC
10 / 12
Body of Queen Elizabeth II leaves in procession on foot towards St Giles Cathedral
Reproduction / BBC
11 / 12
Queen Elizabeth: Monarch’s body arrives at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh
Reproduction / BBC
12 / 12
Queen Elizabeth: Royal family attends ceremony at St. Giles