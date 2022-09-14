body will be transferred to London; wake will last 4 days

The body of Queen Elizabeth, who died last Thursday (8), aged 96, remains in Edinburgh. Yesterday, after a brief funeral procession, the monarch’s coffin arrived at St Giles Cathedral, where a wake is open to the public.

Today at 5:00 pm local time (1:00 pm PT), the queen’s coffin will be transferred from St. Giles to Edinburgh Airport.

The population will have one more opportunity to express their grief while the hearse travels along the way.

Afterwards, the body will be placed on a plane to RAF Northolt, an air base in England.

Princess Anne will accompany the coffin, which is due to arrive in London shortly before 7pm local time.

The Queen’s body will be transferred to Buckingham Palace, where it will be received by King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort.

Tomorrow afternoon, the coffin will be transferred from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, where it will remain for four days. People will be able to watch the procession through central London.

Once again, the procession will include the king and members of the royal family. Guns will be fired in Hyde Park and Big Ben will ring.

Queen Elizabeth II’s body leaves in procession