Bolsonaristas try to prevent João Gomes concert after controversy at Rock in Rio

247 – A group of supporters of Jair Bolsonaro try to prevent João Gomes from performing at a festival in Imperatriz, in Maranhão. Members of the rural union in the region recorded a video blasting the singer and claiming he is not welcome in the city, which hosts the PiZro festival, on October 29. The reason given by the men on social media was that the artist led the chorus against the president of the Republic during his performance at Rock in Rio. The report is from the portal Na Telinha.

“We were sought out to perform the show of singer João Gomes here inside our arena, which we deny, due to his behavior of mistreating the figure of our president Bolsonaro. He is not welcome here inside the Exhibition Park, because our flag is green and yellow,” said the group of Bolsonaro supporters.

The attitude that members of the rural union refer to is the moment when João Gomes, during his performance of the singer at Rock in Rio, on Sunday (5), went close to the festival audience and recorded a video slamming Jair Bolsonaro with the phrase “Hey, Bolsonaro is going to take the c*”. After the controversial attitude of the artist, he used social networks to apologize.

