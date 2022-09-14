Bolsonaro and Lula are technically tied, research indicates

O President of the Republic and candidate for reelection, Jair Bolsonaro (PL)is technically tied with the Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) at electoral race this year. According to the survey released this Tuesday by Instituto Paraná Pesquisas, Bolsonaro appears with the preference of 30% of the electorate, while Lula has 32%, in the spontaneous approach (in which the names of the candidates are not presented to the interviewees).

Thus, the difference between the two in voters’ voting intentions is within the margin of error of 2.2 percentage points.

The survey — commissioned by Instituto Paraná itself — personally interviewed 2,020 voters in 162 municipalities in 26 Brazilian states and the Federal District, between September 8 and 12, 2022. The confidence level is 95% for an estimated margin of error of 2.2 percentage points. The research is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under number BR-05388/2022.

In the analysis of the questions by location, the degree of confidence reaches 95.0% for a margin of error of 3.4 percentage points for the stratum of the Southeast Region, where 865 interviews were carried out, 4.3 percentage points for the stratum of the Region Northeast, where 545 interviews were carried out, 5.7 percentage points for the stratum of the North + Midwest Region, where 311 interviews were carried out, and 5.8 percentage points for the stratum of the South Region, where 299 interviews were carried out.

In the stimulated approach (in which the names of the candidates are presented), Bolsonaro has 36.5%, while Lula has 39.6%, a difference of 3.1 percentage points. In an eventual second round, 41.2% of voters would vote for Bolsonaro and 47.4% would opt for Lula to return to the Planalto Palace.

voters heard

Among the voters surveyed, 948 are male and 1,072 are female. In this universe, 1,540 respondents have high school education and 480 have a university degree. Regarding age group, 285 of the voters interviewed are between 16 and 24 years old, 404 between 25 and 34 years old, 418 between 35 and 44 years old, 485 between 45 and 59 years old, and 428 are over 60 years old.

Assessment of the current administration of the federal government

Asked about the administration of President Jair Bolsonaro, 45.3% of voters approve, while 50.7% said they disapprove. From June to September, the president’s approval grew 2.3 percentage points. More than half of the men surveyed (50.3%) approve of the president’s management. Among women, Bolsonaro’s approval rating is 40.9%.





Regions

The North and Midwest regions have the best approval rating, with 55.3% of citizens saying they approve of the president’s administration. Then come the South, with 53.8%, Southeast, with 46.4% and Northeast, with 33.2%.