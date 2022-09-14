Bolsonaro attacks the STF and says that Brazil will have freedom at any price

Jair Bolsonaro (photo: EVARISTO SA / AFP)

Jean Ramalho and Jos Matheus Santos (President Prudente, SP and Recife, PE)

Reelection candidate, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) repeated the tone of criticism of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) during a rally in Presidente Prudente, in the interior of São Paulo. He repeated the strategy used on the 7th of September and spoke of bringing the court within the four lines of the Constitution if he is re-elected.

“Wait for the elections to end, everyone will play within the four lines of the Constitution. Let’s make that minority that thinks they can do anything, bring it to the four lines.”

The audience of Bolsonaro supporters booed the STF when the re-elected candidate made gestures to the court.

“With my coming to power, you began to understand what the Presidency and its ministers are, what the Chamber, the Federal Court of Auditors, the Senate and the Federal Supreme Court are. We defend the functioning of all institutions, but those who dare to go outside the four lines, no matter what power it is, have to be brought inside the four lines,” Bolsonaro said.

Next, Bolsonaro said that the country does not accept a dictator, despite being a defender of the period of the military dictatorship (1964-1985). “Brazil fights and will have freedom at any price.”

The president made the speech on a stage alongside allies, such as candidates for governor Tarcsio de Freitas (Republicans) and senator Astronaut Marcos Pontes (PL).

Bolsonaro seeks to leverage popularity in the interior of So Paulo, including in Presidente Prudente, a city where he obtained 78% of the valid votes in the second round of 2018. Pontal do Paranapanema, in the west of the state, considered one of the strengths of Bolsonarism in the state. .