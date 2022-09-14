Bolsonaro cuts from geriatric diaper to medicine against hypertension and asthma from Popular Pharmacy

Money to help the population gain access to free medicines fell by more than BRL 1 billion in the 2023 bill sent to Congress.

support the 247

ICL

247 – The 60% cut in resources in the 2023 Budget for free medicines from the Popular Pharmacy will reduce the population’s access to 13 different types of active drug ingredients used in the treatment of diabetes, hypertension and asthma. Money for free medicines fell from BRL 2.04 billion in the 2022 budget to BRL 804 million in the 2023 bill sent to Congress at the end of August, which represented BRL 1.2 billion less.

Six of the drugs that will be less available to the population are for the control of hypertension: Atenolol, Captopril, Propranolol Hydrochloride, Losartan Potassium, Hydrochlorothiazide and Enalapril Maleate. Active principles are molecules of a substance that have a therapeutic effect. The information was released by ProGenéricos, an association that brings together the main laboratories that operate in production and commercialization in the country.

Money for free medicines fell from BRL 2.04 billion in the 2022 budget to BRL 804 million in the 2023 bill sent to Congress at the end of August, which represented BRL 1.2 billion less. The information was published this Tuesday (13) by the newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo.

The president of ProGenéricos, Telma Salles, said that “people will no longer have the product and use the little resources they have to buy the drug”. “There is a misuse of resource purpose from a population that is already economically fragile,” she said.

“The decrease in the impossibility of someone being treated is devastating in all ways. It has the aggravation of the disease and the cost for the SUS itself.

The entity prepares a letter for candidates for the Presidency of the Republic and one of the points of alert is the strengthening of popular pharmacies.

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.