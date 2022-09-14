Bolsonaro cuts from geriatric diaper to medicine against hypertension at Popular Pharmacy







Jair Bolsonaro Photo: Adriano Machado / Reuters

The 60% cut of resources in the Budget of 2023 for the gratuity of medicines gives Popular Pharmacy will restrict the population’s access to 13 different types of active ingredients used in the treatment of diabetes, hypertension and asthma, according to an alert from ProGenéricos, an association that brings together the main laboratories that operate in the production and commercialization in the country.

Six of these drugs are for the control of hypertension: Atenolol, Captopril, Propranolol Hydrochloride, Hydrochlorothiazide, Losartan Potassium and Enalapril Maleate. All Popular Pharmacy products are intended for the treatment of the most prevalent diseases, which, according to the Ministry of Health, are the ones that most affect the population.

as revealed the Estadão, The Jair Bolsonaro government, when sending the 2023 Budget project, passed the scissors on the Popular Pharmacy program to make room for the secret budget. The budget for free medicines fell from BRL 2.04 billion in the 2022 budget to BRL 804 million in the 2023 bill sent to Congress at the end of August. A cut of R$ 1.2 billion.

Active principles are molecules of a substance that have a therapeutic effect. They became better known today after the arrival of generic drugs named after the molecule. The generic contains only the name of the active ingredient and the G of the Generics.

The president of ProGenéricos, Telma Salles, says that she is very concerned about the cut in investments and the greater pressure on the Single System (SUS) with the emptying of the gratuitousness of the Popular Pharmacy.

According to her, the popular cut will prevent new people from accessing free medicines and leave a good part of the current beneficiaries without the medicines. This is because they are products of continued use and, therefore, cannot be left unconsumed. The result, he says, is that they will seek treatment in the SUS network.

“People will no longer have the product and use the little resources they have to buy the drug. There is a deviation from the purpose of the resource of a population that is already economically fragile”, says the president of ProGenéricos.

“The decrease in the possibility of someone being treated is devastating in all ways. It has the aggravation of the disease and the cost for the SUS itself. which starts in Brasilia this week meetings with authorities to try to increase resources in the Budget vote, which will take place after the elections.

presidential candidates

The entity prepares a letter for the presidential candidates and one of the points of alert is precisely the strengthening of popular pharmacies. Since 2016, the government has not corrected how much it pays for products. « For our industry, this is a program in which companies have a very small margin. » The industry has participated in the program since 2004.

In addition to the 100% free budget cut, the part of the Popular Pharmacy program called co-payment, in which the government pays one part and the beneficiary the other, also had a 60% cut between 2022 and 2023. of the co-payment includes, in addition to adult diapers, medicines for osteoporosis, rhinitis, Parkinson’s, glaucoma, dyslipidemia and contraception.

Competition

Government technicians in the health area interviewed by the Estadão, on condition of anonymity, state that the 60% cut calls into question the very continuity of the Popular Pharmacy, a policy considered successful. They recall that the research showed the strong impact of the program on the low-income population and on the reduction of costs for the SUS. Without medication, the tendency, they warn, is for the patient to only seek treatment when the illness gets worse.

The technicians call attention that this public policy had an important effect of increasing competition between manufacturers, with the entry of a large buyer, which reduced the cost of medicines. This is one of the hypotheses to justify the fact that the price list has been frozen since 2016.

Sought, the Ministry of Health said that it is preparing a response to the report. The answer will be published as soon as it arrives.