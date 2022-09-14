Bolsonaro deputy who attacked Vera needs to lose his mandate

The Legislative Assembly, which removed Arthur do Val’s mandate due to misogynistic comments about Ukrainian refugees, needs to give the same answer to the case involving deputy Douglas Garcia (Republicans) – who attacked Vera Magalhães in the debate of candidates for the government of São Paulo , held this Tuesday (13), by UOL, Folha de S.Paulo and TV Cultura.

The aggravating factor of having acted in a premeditated manner also testifies against Garcia, as indicated in a post by him before the debate, questioning whether the journalist would be present, showing that he already had the intention of attacking her.

Copying the attacks that Jair Bolsonaro made against Vera Magalhães during the presidential debate on TV Bandeirantes, on August 28, Douglas Garcia took advantage of a moment when she was sitting, writing, to start recording and attacking her.

He shouted that she is a disgrace to Brazilian journalism, told lies about her remuneration, among other absurdities, in an insistent and prolonged truculence.

Those who were present in the auditorium were shocked not only by the grotesque scene, but by the deputy’s total lack of concern with the decorum related to the position he holds. As if he were sure that he could attack any citizen and get away with saying that it is freedom of expression, as the President of the Republic does.

Determined to attack her, he fended off attempts to remove him from the scene by security. It was only interrupted when the director of journalism at TV Cultura, Leão Serva, in an act of pure wisdom, took the cell phone from his hand and threw it away. In front of a male journalist, the deputy, of course, did nothing. In the end, he was kicked out of the room.

The deputy went to the event as a guest of Tarcísio de Freitas’ campaign and the face and number of Bolsonaro’s former minister appear on the deputy’s santinhos, who is running for a new term. Tarcísio told journalist Thiago Herdy, from UOL, that he will no longer allow Douglas Garcia to accompany him in hearings and electoral debates of the 2022 campaign.

Besides him, Fernando Haddad and Rodrigo Garcia repudiated the aggression. Vera had to be escorted out of the Latin America Memorial, where the debate took place.

Anyone who follows this column knows that I’m very careful to use the term fascist to designate certain violent behavior on the far right to avoid trivializing the term. But I was there and I can say that the violence and intimidation of the deputy repeated the worst techniques of fascism.

After the case gained social media, the deputy said in a cowardly way that “I only questioned her politely” and that he will prosecute all those who claim that his aggression against the journalist was an aggression.

This Tuesday’s aggression against Vera Magalhães is a direct consequence of the attack carried out by Bolsonaro on the 28th. The threats against her have intensified since then, reaching the absurdity of her face stamping posters at the president’s mega electoral rally on Copacabana beach.

Bolsonaro has been urged to lower the boiling of his followers’ violence, but instead he has been adding more fuel to the boiler. If he doesn’t want to do it for the sake of decency and legality, he could at least do it in the name of votes, since he is far behind Lula in terms of female voting intentions. More than that: according to Datafolha, 51% of voters believe that Bolsonaro is the candidate who most attacks women.

But he is not solely responsible. If it doesn’t open a process of impeachment against the deputy, the São Paulo parliament will send the message that it supports aggression against women and doesn’t give a damn about freedom of the press.

With the word, the Ethics Council of the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo.