Bolsonaro says he regrets talking about covid

President declares that he would withdraw speech about not being a “gravedigger”; said not to “mock” people by imitating shortness of breath

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Monday (12.Sep.2022) that he regretted some of his statements during the covid-19 pandemic. In an interview with Christian podcasts Dunamis, Hub, Felipe Vilela, Positively, Luma Elpidio and Luciano Subiráregretted the lines and said that “I would not speak again”.

At the time of the statement, Bolsonaro was commenting on the speech of one of the podcast presenters that some of his statements about the disease “didn’t get it right”.

Read the dialogue below:

Felipe Vilela:

“President, but there were some lines like that that didn’t catch on well”.

Bolsonaro:

“Come on, say it.”

Felipe Vilela:

“Both the ‘I’m not a gravedigger’, ‘at your mother’s house’…”

Bolsonaro:

“I got crazy, yes, I lost the line”.

Teófilo Hayashi:

“Do you regret it?”

Bolsonaro:

“Of course, then I regret it. I stopped talking to the media, because, next thing, guys were hitting the keys all the time and I didn’t realize they wanted to get me out of my mind.”

The PL candidate also said that the statement on “turn into an alligator” after taking the vaccine was a “figure of speech” and who might not have made the comment.

He also highlighted not being “mocking” of people when he imitated having shortness of breath when talking about the victims of covid. The subject was mentioned by presenter William Bonner, during his National Journalgives Rede Globo.

Vilela’s question is in reference to Bolsonaro’s statements that he was not “gravedigger”when asked about the number of deaths from covid, and when he mocked demands for more vaccines: “Only if you go to your mother’s house”said at the time.

Read more about the president’s statements on covid:

Racism

The president also denied the podcast presenters the allegations of racism. During the program, Bolsonaro addressed Vilela, a black man, and said: “Are you of African descent? You’re a little dark, aren’t you?”.

Earlier in the program, the chief executive called the presenter from “chubby brunette”. The president asked Vilela if the presenter had never heard that he was “racist”.

Bolsonaro used it as an argument to say that it is not racist to have saved a black man from drowning during his military career. He also said again that his father-in-law, the father of First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro, is black.

Women

Bolsonaro also tried to redeem himself from when he called his daughter Laura Bolsonaro “weakened” and said he stepped “on the ball”. The president also praised Michelle and her participation in his campaign.

He also criticized the presidential candidate Simone Tebet (MDB) for having filed a lawsuit against Michelle in the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). Tebet asked for a Bolsonaro advertisement to be removed from the air in which the first lady appears.

“A woman who says she will defend women but has filed a lawsuit against a woman”declared the Chief Executive.

Christian electorate

Bolsonaro’s interview with Christian podcasts is also a way to please the evangelical electorate, one of his biggest supporters. The public that identifies with these ideas – more linked to the right – may be the sigh the president needs to advance on his opponent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the polls. And this strategy is already being drawn up behind the scenes, with a nod to women and the evangelical public.

To attend the program, Bolsonaro missed the inauguration of the new president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Minister Rosa Weber. Ministers from his government tried to convince him to go to the Supreme Court, but the president chose to keep the interview.

According to the latest survey PowerDate, Bolsonaro has led among evangelicals, while Lula leads the dispute among Catholics. Bolsonaro’s advantage among the evangelical electorate shows signs of having expanded in the last 2 months.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power360 Journalism, with its own resources. The results are published in an editorial partnership with the TV Cultura. Data were collected from September 4 to 6, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,500 interviews in 317 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-03760/2022.

RESEARCH AGGREGATOR

O Power 360 maintains a collection with thousands of surveys with known methodologies and on which it was possible to verify the origin of the information. There have been studies carried out since the 2000 municipal elections. This is the largest and longest-running survey of electoral research available on the Brazilian internet.

The database is interactive and allows you to follow the progress of each candidate. Access the Research Aggregator clicking here.

The research information began to be compiled by journalist Fernando Rodrigues, Editor-in-Chief of the Power 360on its website, in the year 2000. To access the old page with the surveys, click here.