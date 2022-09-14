Bolsonaro’s campaign receives 300,000 donations in PIX after president’s son asks for money







The President’s Campaign Jair Bolsonaro (PL) estimates that it received approximately 300,000 individual donations in the last 24 hours, after allies and supporters asked for transfers of 1 real per PIX to help Bolsonaro Planalto’s reelection attempt and fight “fraud” at the electronic ballot box.

On social media, supporters linked the initiative to a parallel count of votes against fraud at the ballot box – Bolsonaro’s thesis that has never been proven and is contested by the Electoral Justice itself. Campaign members say that speech did not come from the committee, but began to use the initiative to boost the request for donations.

Earlier this week, a message began to circulate in WhatsApp groups and other social networks suggesting that Bolsonaro voters send a PIX to the campaign’s CNPJ and thus organize an “anti-fraud parameter”. The movement generated a wave of donations with the value of 1 real and concern about accountability to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), which needs to be done individually and sent after 72 hours.

On social media, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), son of the president, released a message asking for donations and reinforced that the campaign is in need of money. “A donation campaign of R$ 1.00 for President Bolsonaro’s campaign spontaneously emerged (as well as another R$ 1,022.00 from rural producers). your heart. And, yes, we need it”, wrote the congressman.

Deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) recorded a video to encourage voters to transfer the PIX to the president’s campaign. “There are a lot of people saying: donate 1 real because we will know how many people will vote for the president. In fact, that’s not even why we ask for your donation. We ask for the donation to really help the president campaign because it’s an expensive campaign and your contribution can make a difference”, he said.

To Estadão, Zambelli stated that the linking of PIX to the “anti-fraud parameter” was made by supporters and it doesn’t even make sense because not all voters will make the transfer. “We said: let’s take advantage of the fact that this is viral and let’s say that it can really be done, but any amount.”

The accountant responsible for the Bolsonaro campaign, Guilherme Sturm, told the Estadão that approximately 300 thousand donations were made in the last 24 hours – the number has not yet been confirmed, which should happen until Thursday, 15th. He estimates that the majority were PIX of 1 real.

“We are going to process this mechanically and the processing is done with digital tools. It’s something unusual, but the first scare has passed”, said the accountant, saying that it will be possible to transmit all the information to the Superior Electoral Court in a timely manner after an initial concern. with the volume of donations.

The PL did not prioritize Bolsonaro’s campaign in the distribution of the electoral fund. Candidates for governor and the group of deputies and senators ended up receiving the biggest share, which led the committee to ask for individual donations for businessmen and other voters – from ruralists to people who can help with 1 real. According to the accounts made by the campaign so far, Bolsonaro raised BRL 21.9 million: BRL 10 million from the party fund, BRL 11.8 million from individual donations and BRL 90,000 from the electoral fund.

Accountability is expected to increase the cost of Bolsonaro’s campaign with accounting. The accountant stated, however, that the expense does not make the processing unfeasible. For each donation, he calculates a cost of 10 cents to do the accounting.