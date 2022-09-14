Botafogo, Corinthians or Gremio? Journalist updates the situation of Cuéllar, who wants to return to Brazilian football

Botafogo, Corinthians and Guild were placed as the main stakeholders in the hiring of midfielder Gustavo cuéllar for 2023, according to the website “Mercado da Bola”. But can the situation move forward? Journalist Jorge Nicola, on his YouTube channel, gave an overview of the Colombian’s situation.

Cuéllar, 29, has a contract with Al-Hilalfrom Saudi Arabia, until June 2023 and currently receives around R$ 1.5 million per month in salary, prohibitive figures for a player of this position in Brazilian football.

According to Nicola, Grêmio made a survey in March for the player, but Al-Hilal asked at the time for US$ 4 million (R$ 20.7 million at the current price), which made Tricolor discard him.

The following month, in April, during Botafogo’s hectic first transfer window, Cuéllar’s name was suggested to the alvinegra leadership, but the high salary ended up removing any chance of business. In relation to Corinthians, the interest in the Colombian was not even confirmed.

Cuéllar can sign a pre-contract from January, leaving Al-Hilal free of charge in the middle of next year, and he has the desire to return to work in Brazil. The midfielder, who played four seasons for Flamengo, has been in Saudi Arabia since 2019.