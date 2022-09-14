“Boy, if this is it…”; Last-minute ‘bomb’ over Luxembourg causes uproar and business leaks to Santos fans

Santos fans are anxious to know who will be the next coach of the Club after Lisca’s dismissal. President Andres Rueda is taking care of the whole situation. The first name on the list was Beccacece, but the Argentine was not excited by the Santos interest and made some demands, something that, for the time being, was incompatible.

Sampaoli is always talked about in Vila Belmiro, but the commander doesn’t seem excited to return to Alvinegro Praiano at this moment. Luxembourg was sought out to be a kind of managing director of football, but Vanderlei made a counter-proposal: he wants to take over as technical director, commanding and dismantling in the field and also outside. He even wants to have support to choose who would arrive to be coach next season.

This Wednesday (14), ESPN brought very important backstory on the subject: “The Luxemburg’s idea is to take over as technical director by the end of this year, that is, with the power to command on and off the field. As of 2023, he would only assume the position of manager”, said an excerpt from the report.

On social media, there is a debate whether Luxa’s return is a good one for Peixão. Many understand Yes, since the professional knows the Club very well. Others disagree and believe that Santos needs to think outside the comfort zone, to bring in someone with new ideas.

The decision is in the hands of President Rueda, who has been meeting with Luxembourg since yesterday (13) and the hammer should be beaten in the next few hours. If the representative accepts, Vanderlei will assume the technical command until the end of the Brazilian Championship and, thus, will have the autonomy to think about 2023 along with a new planning.