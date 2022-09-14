Braz confirms capacity for 100,000 people in new Flamengo stadium: ‘You can nail’

It is not today that the new stadium of Flamengo has been debated. Since the imbroglio with Vasco for the Maracanã bid, the issue receives a special affection from the red-black board. And, this Monday, the vice president of football, Marcos Braz, confirmed that the court will have more than 100 thousand seats.

In an interview with Papparazzo Rubro-Negro, Braz analyzed the entire project process, from the initial idea to a possible construction in the near future. In addition, he revealed an important meeting with Rodolfo Landim, president of Flamengo.

– With absolute certainty, the stadium leaving will be for more than 100 thousand people. I trust. I trust his determination (by Rodolfo Landim). Whether it will be possible or not, whether there will be time or not, Flamengo will build a stadium for more than 100,000 seats. You can nail it,” he said, before completing:

– Making a stadium with more than 100,000 seats is no joke, you need time. Projects, a number of things. President Landim is far ahead of this, he is the person who is most ahead of this in Flamengo. I hope it works out. I believe a lot in his strength, in the strength of Flamengo and also of the fans – he concluded.

Flamengo already has advanced conversations with the mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes, for various terrains. Deodoro and Gasómetro were speculated, but they depend on support from Caixa Econômica Federal. For this, President Jair Bolsonaro also confirmed that he will fulfill the wishes of Clube da Gávea.

Before the construction of the stadium, Flamengo will continue at Maracanã, where they will face São Paulo this Wednesday. The match will take place at 21:30 (Brasília time) and is valid for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. Rubro-Negro won the first leg by 3 to 1 and needs to confirm the classification in front of their fans.