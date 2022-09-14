Brit wins BRL 28 million in poker tournament wearing Botafogo: “Lucky shirt” | botafogo

“Some things only happen with Botafogo” is a great cliché used by the white-and-white fans to usually explain something unusual. But even the most skeptical of fans would doubt that the club was present in a poker tournament final, represented by a Briton, in Cyprus – an island in the Mediterranean, between Europe and Africa.

Well, it really happened. And it was on Monday (12), when Sam Grafton, a professional poker player, took the highest award of his career wearing a Botafogo shirt. The Briton pocketed US$ 5.5 million – the equivalent of R$ 28 million – in the final of the Triton Series, a championship that has stages around the world and known for offering millionaire prizes.

Sam Grafton, poker player, wearing the Botafogo shirt

The choice of clothes was not by chance: Sam has already lived in Brazil and his girlfriend is Brazilian. When he was in Rio de Janeiro, he received a shirt as a gift from a friend.

– I really enjoyed the time I stayed in Rio. It was my birthday and a friend bought the shirt for me. Got very lucky! – celebrated Sam in an interview with ge.

– This shirt reminds me of when I stayed in Brazil and the generous and friendly way Brazilians treat life and poker – he recalled.

Sam was born in London and supports Arsenal. But, like every Botafogo native, the Englishman has apparently already acquired a superstition:

– If I continue to have results like this I will have to use it more often. I think I’m now a Botafogo fan for life!

Although Sam won one of the most important tournaments in poker by having direct contact with his opponents, it was on the internet that he built his career until now. So much so that he is an ambassador for a platform specializing in online poker games.

According to estimates from specialist poker portals, Sam had accumulated, before the last event, about 8 million dollars – the equivalent of R$ 41.5 million – in 10 years as a professional player. Half of this amount was achieved in internet games.

