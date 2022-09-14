British police urge officers to respect anti-monarchy protests







British police have reminded their agents that the public has the right to protest against the monarchy, following a video showing police officers leading a protester and other similar episodes following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“The public has absolutely the right to protest,” Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Stuart Cundy said in a statement.

“We have made it clear to all agents involved in the extraordinary police operation that is being carried out and we will continue to do so,” he added.

Cundy added that the “overwhelming majority of interactions” between officers and people were “positive” as crowds flock to central London and elsewhere to pay their respects following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The death of the popular 96-year-old monarch sparked an unusually unanimous wave of commotion, with tributes even from Northern Irish Republicans or Scottish separatists, but there were also dissenting voices.

The police command’s clarification came after images of a protester holding a protest banner reading “He is not my king” went viral as she was accosted by at least four agents at the gates of the British Parliament in London.

She was seen being escorted off the premises and reportedly forced to stay away from the Parliament gates.

A witness told British media that she was not arrested and was allowed to continue her protest.

Earlier, the woman and an anti-monarchist man were booed by the crowd outside Parliament as King Charles III made his first speech to lawmakers.

The couple held up signs reading “End of Feudalism,” “Abolition of the Monarchy” and “Not My King,” as the new monarch addressed lawmakers.

Furthermore, it was reported that another woman holding a banner reading “abolition of the monarchy” at a proclamation ceremony for King Charles III in Edinburgh on Sunday was indicted on a criminal offence.

Civil rights group Big Brother Watch criticized the police’s handling of the protests.

“If people are detained simply for carrying protest posters, it is an affront to democracy and very likely illegal,” he denounced.

“Police officers have a duty to protect people’s right to protest, as well as facilitate people’s right to express their support, their grief or pay their respects,” the statement said.







