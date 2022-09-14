Bruna Marquezine comments on “noronha’s surubão”: “I didn’t even have energy”

Bruna Marquezine comments on "noronha's surubão": "I didn't even have energy"

Bruna Marquezine at Camarote Doritos on the third day of Rock in Rio 2022. (Photo: Marcos Ferreira/Brazil News)

In 2019, the passion of Bruna Marquezine by Fernando de Noronha gave rise to one of the most popular memes on the internet, “noronha-se”. In participation in the podcast “Quem Pode Pod”, led by Giovanna Ewbank and Fernanda Paes Leme, she recalled one of the controversies that involved her stay in the place: the “surubão de Noronha”.

“It was a time when I didn’t even have the energy to have sex. It was a phase when I thought I was asexual. I remember that Manu Gavassi said a phrase and I grabbed ‘sex is overrated, that’s not all’. And I took it for myself”, she said. .

Before the pandemic, rumors emerged that the cast of the soap opera “O Sétimo Guardião”, on TV Globo, would have traveled to the paradise island in order to promote a great orgy at the inn owned by the couple Bruno Gagliasso and Giovanna.

The rumor would have been leaked by an alleged former employee of the station to a gossip page on Instagram and none of those involved confirmed the story. Despite the controversy, the famous “Surubão de Noronha” ended up becoming a joke and generated several memes on social networks.

Gagliasso also participated in the podcast to comment on the controversy. “It was Fernanda, Giovanna, me, Neymar, Bruna [Marquezine], João Vicente — who never went to Noronha. Enter Fiorella Mattheis, Thaila [Ayala]”, said the actor. “It would be a great suruba”, commented Fernanda Paes Lemes.

Bruno explained that the cast of the telenovela never felt the need to publicly deny the story because they got along well.

