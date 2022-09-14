Bruna Marquezine opens the game, talks about her sexuality and exposes her relationship with Xolo Maridueña: “One of the best”

Neymar Jr’s ex. revealed that she came to question her sexuality and that she even thought she was asexual

Bruna Marquezine opened her heart and told details of her life and her loves to actresses Fernanda Paes Leme and Giovanna Ewbank during a chat on the podcast “Quem Pode, Pod”, presented by them, this Tuesday (13). The star of “Blue Beetle” (DC) spoke about her sexuality and her relationship with actor Xolo Maridueña, alongside whom she shines in the American production.

Neymar Jr’s ex. revealed that she came to question her sexuality and that she even thought she was asexual: “I had this phase, where I thought I was even a little asexual”she revealed. “Manu Gavassi once said that sentence and I grabbed it. It was: ‘Sex is overrated. It’s not all that.’ I got into this wave that I didn’t even like having sex very much. Then I realized a little later that it wasn’t true.”said the actress.

Marquezine opened up about his relationship with the protagonist of “Besouro Azul”: “He is without a doubt one of my best friends today”clarified the actress about Xolo Maridueña, throwing a bucket of cold water on fans, who speculated a romance between the two since the actor was in Brazil and was photographed next to her on outings and friends’ parties: “He loved cheese bread, açaí, I asked my mother to make chicken with okra and angu… Girl, but he ate so much”she delivered.

The artist revealed that, after receiving criticism with the soap opera “Deus Salve o Rei”, she even lost confidence in her work. The new breath came when she had the opportunity to participate in an audition for the movie “The Flash”, which is also a DC superhero. “I was like, ‘It doesn’t matter if I didn’t pass, I speak from the bottom of my heart, I don’t care. I got something back that I lost a long time ago and I missed it’”, she confessed. The actress didn’t pass the audition for The Flash, but she was in DC’s crosshairs and got her role in Blue Beetle.