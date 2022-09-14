Bruna Marquezine reveals that she is Lula and that she broke up with Neymar once a month

Bruna makes the L of Lula during podcast (photo: Reproduction/Twitter/)

A guest on the podcast Quem Pode, Pod, by F Paes Leme and Giovanna Ewbank, actress Bruna Marquezine, 27, declared that her vote in the next elections will be Lula’s. At one point in the interview, the artist said that celebrities should position themselves more and not fear losing followers.

“It doesn’t make sense to me, living in a country the way it is, worrying about whether you’ll lose a follower, a contract or the admiration of half a dozen people. Because you understand that you need to express yourself politically. Political art. The secret vote”, she said as she made the “L” with one hand.

In the same interview, Bruna recalled her relationship with player Neymar, 30, and revealed that the relationship, although it lasted five years, was not a bed of roses. “I was trying to fit in and sell myself a perfect personality, in a perfect relationship, when in fact we broke up and got back together once a month, my emotional was at the bottom”, she shot.

At the time, Bruna suffered from objectification years after playing the sensual Lurdinha in “Salve Jorge” (Globo). “This industry is very cruel sometimes. We’re talking about it now, at that time it was naturalized. Nobody talked about mental health, objectifying a woman. Today I understand that people expected me to behave as a woman, but I had just turned 18.”