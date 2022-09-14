Bruna Marquezine says she lived an ‘asexual’ phase in Noronha’s controversy

Actress Bruna Marquezine, 27, opened up about her intimate life during her participation in the podcast “Quem Pode, Pod”, by Giovanna Ewbank and Fernanda Paes Leme.

After hearing that she was on the list of celebrities in the controversy over the Noronha surubão, the artist said that she lived a phase in her life when she “didn’t even have the energy to have sex”.

It was a time when I didn’t even have the energy to have sex. Who will say to suruba. I had this phase that I thought was kind of asexual, I thought.

At the time, a phase told by her friend Manu Gavassi made her believe that sex was “overrated”. “I remember that Manu Gavassi said a sentence and I grabbed it: “sex is overrated. That’s not all. I think it does, but that’s not all.”

Bruna Marquezine detailed that she needed time to learn to deal with the demands to enjoy life without fear of being happy for being seen as a sex symbol.

“Sometimes you look at the guy and realize that he is very into just the image and you lose the total lust. You no longer have any interest in that relationship. He is wanting to relate to the image and I am not her”, she pointed out.

It’s a charge of “you’re young and there are guys wanting to get you. And then, I was thinking that a lot”. At one point I was looking at myself a lot and I was reconnecting with myself, reorganizing. So you don’t have the energy to give anyway.

The turning point in the artist’s life took place after she managed to reconnect and engage in a romance with a “crush” that made her understand that before anything else she needed to feel light.

“I think because I saw my friends talking a lot and some even charging me “for God’s sake, if I had your age and your body, I would be giving it to half of Rio de Janeiro”. I said “guys, I don’t want to. I really don’t want to.” It was a process of really filling myself, feeling whole and feeling attractive again, enough again and being interested in people. There’s a thing about partners and being more comfortable with me. So, it’s more comfortable in bed, to say what I want, what I like. Then it got a little more fun and it passed its phase”, he highlighted.

We stayed for a while, I understood the dynamics of that relationship, without games or demands. I remember being surprised and thinking, ‘Wow, that was great! Would do it again.’

The legend of “Surubão de Noronha” went viral in early 2019 after an anonymous profile claimed that global artists organized orgies in Fernando de Noronha. Bruna Marquezine would be among those participating alongside Bruno Gagliasso, Giovanna Ewbank, among others.