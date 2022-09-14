Bruna Marquezine says that ‘The Flash’ was a watershed in her career

Before Sasha Calle (‘The Young and the Restless’) to be chosen as Supergirl in the coming ‘The Flash‘, the Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine was also vying for the role.

Despite having lost the role, she revealed to the podcast WHO CAN, CANthat the audition renewed her confidence in herself and changed her point of view about her own career.

That’s because she was going through a period of insecurity because she didn’t like her performance in ‘God save the King‘.

She even considered giving up her acting career.

At the time, she was on break from recording the series Maldives, from Netflixand received an invitation to audition as Supergirl.

Enjoy watching:

“I was in a moment of questioning myself a lot as an actress, I was very much in a phase of: ‘I’m not an actress, I’m not going to act anymore’. I went to the set [de ‘Maldivas‘] no more confidence”she said.

She continued, explaining how the protagonist Ezra Miller and the director Andy Muschiettiresponsible for ‘The Flash’helped him regain his confidence.

“With every praise from the director or the Ezra [Miller], it looked like a weight was coming off. When it ended, I cried and called Juliana [sua empresária] and I said: ‘It doesn’t matter if I took this role or not, I regained something that I really missed, which was to believe in myself as a professional, and not constantly depend on the evaluations of others’. I could even be ‘tree 2’ in the movie, which I would be happy about. But it was Supergirl! I said, ‘I can’t believe they believed in me to the point where they thought of me as a superhero.

Check out the full interview:

Remembering that Bruna got a prominent role in ‘Blue Beetle’ (2023) and will be Penny, the love interest of Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña).

Previously, she told the magazine Who that the feature demanded a lot from her, even due to the fact that she had to act in a language she was not used to speaking.

“It was an experience that demanded a lot from me in aspects that, until then, I had never experienced. The fact of interpreting in another language is a great challenge, because I feel in Portuguese”said Bruna.

The actress admitted that it was very good to feel a “butterflies in the stomach” different, after having a consolidated career in Brazil. He said that making Blue Beetle was an experience “emotional” and “challenging”as she found herself more “lonely” on set, as she usually hadn’t been.

“It was really good to feel so vulnerable again, insecure, and feel so much butterflies in my stomach. I always get butterflies in my stomach, but this time I was definitely in a place… And a lot lonelier too, so it was a very emotional and challenging experience, but very beautiful. It was great to be able to feel all of that”concludes.

Susan Sarandon replaced Sharon Stone in the interpretation of the villain Victoria Kord. The character in question was created especially for the film and does not exist in the comics.

Raoul Max Trujillo (‘Mayans MC’) will play the other villain, Conrad Carapax, the Indestructible Man. He was a rival archaeologist to Daniel Garrett, the first Blue Beetle.

Bruna Marquezine, Belissa Escobedo, Harvey Guillén and Raoul Max Trujillo are confirmed in the main cast.

Already Angel Manuel Soto (Charm City Kings) is directing, with a script by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (Miss Bala).

Don’t forget to watch: