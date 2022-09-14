Bruna Marquezine vents about difficulty in dating Neymar

Bruna Marquezine, 27, spoke about the difficulties she faced at the time of her relationship with Neymar. In an interview with the podcast “Quem Pode, Pod”, the actress, who dated the Paris Saint-Germain player between 2013 and 2018, said that she broke up with him once a month.

In the interview, the actress spoke to Giovanna Ewbank and Fernanda Paes Leme about the pressure on dating a very famous person. According to Bruna, the two tried to be “perfect”, even when they were not well, due to the exposure of the relationship.

“I started dating another very famous person, and it wasn’t our choice whether the relationship would be exposed or not, it just was. I understood a lot and didn’t understand anything either. When it came to the end, I left much stronger, but very hurt. It was a natural process, I came to understand that it was much better to be a real example than a ‘perfection’, which we know doesn’t exist”, he said.

However, from living with her ex-boyfriend, the actress understood that she would not be able to live an apparently “perfect” relationship and that it would not be worth trying to fit into an “ideal standard”.

“I was trying to fit in and try to sell myself a perfect personality, in a perfect relationship, when in fact we broke up and got back together once a month, my emotions were on the rocks. There was nothing unusual in my life for an 18-year-old girl, but I was under a magnifying glass and it yielded, and still yields, clicks and sales. But I came to understand that I couldn’t be that character and I don’t have the slightest patience for him”, he said.

In the interview, the actress also commented on the difficulty of having to deal with the sexualization of her image from a very early age. “I loved working as a child, but as a teenager I started to suffer. Because no one tells you that you’re not a child anymore, now you’re a teenager, now you’re gossip. Overnight you caught half of Rio de Janeiro without leaving home “, said.

The actress pointed out that this sexualization increased even more when she played Lurdinha in “Salve Jorge” (TV Globo). At the time, she needed to wear short clothes for the character.

“She wore a top and a belt. I was very objectified at the time. The whole process was very painful, nobody prepares you for this. At that moment, I didn’t receive the support I needed from anyone. My mother didn’t know what to do, all day was a new gossip. You already have a need of age to reassure yourself all the time, you worry about what people think about you, what they say about you. This of course, at school. Now imagine on the internet, for everyone world to see, people saying what you did, that you are this or that. It was very difficult”, he evaluated.

During this period, she confessed that she felt a lot of anger at the media for always giving her a pejorative highlight.

“This industry is very cruel sometimes. We’re talking about it now, at that time it was naturalized. Nobody talked about mental health, objectifying a woman. Today I understand that people expected me to behave as a woman, but I had just turned 18. And I didn’t have those answers, I didn’t know what to do. I was angry with the media for a long time”, he said, who highlighted that everything was worse because it was the period that he started dating the Paris Saint-Germain striker.

Asexual

In the chat, the actress opened up about her intimate life while participating in the podcast. After hearing that she was on the list of celebrities in the controversy over the Surubão de Noronha, the artist said that she lived a phase in her life when she “didn’t even have the energy to have sex”.

It was a time when I didn’t even have the energy to have sex. Who will say to suruba. I had this phase that I thought was kind of asexual, I thought.

Bruna Marquezine

At the time, a phase told by her friend Manu Gavassi made her believe that sex was “overrated”. “I remember that Manu Gavassi said a sentence and I grabbed it: “sex is overrated. That’s not all. I think it does, but that’s not all.”

Bruna detailed that she needed time to learn to deal with the demands to enjoy life without fear of being happy for being seen as a sex symbol.

“Sometimes you look at the guy and realize that he is very into just the image and you lose the total lust. You no longer have any interest in that relationship. He is wanting to relate to the image and I am not her”, she pointed out.

It’s a charge of “you’re young and there are guys wanting to get you. And then, I was thinking that a lot”. At one point I was looking at myself a lot and I was reconnecting with myself, reorganizing. So you don’t have the energy to give anyway.

Bruna Marquezine

The turning point in the artist’s life took place after she managed to reconnect and start a romance with a “crush” that made her understand that before anything else she needed to feel light.

“I think because I saw my friends talking a lot and some even charging me “for God’s sake, if I had your age and your body, I’d be giving it to half Rio de Janeiro”. I said “guys, I don’t want to. I really don’t want to.” It was a process of really filling myself, feeling whole and feeling attractive again, enough again and being interested in people. There’s a thing about partners and being more comfortable with me. So, it’s more comfortable in bed, to say what I want, what I like. Then it got a little more fun and it passed its phase”, he highlighted.

We stayed for a while, I understood the dynamics of that relationship, without games or demands. I remember being surprised and thinking, ‘Wow, that was great! Would do it again.’

Bruna Marquezine

The legend of “Surubão de Noronha” went viral in early 2019 after an anonymous profile claimed that global artists organized orgies in Fernando de Noronha. Bruna Marquezine would be among those participating alongside Bruno Gagliasso, Giovanna Ewbank, among others.